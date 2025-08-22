California’s plan to redraw congressional maps in favor of Democrats now heads to voters

At stake in the cross-country map drawing fight could be control of the U.S. House following the 2026 midterms.

Democrats in Sacramento were united in their support for the plan, erupting in applause on the Assembly floor after lawmakers passed the constitutional amendment.

“We’re responding to what occurred in Texas, we’re neutralizing what occurred, and we’re giving the American people a fair chance,” said Governor Gavin Newsom at a signing ceremony later on Thursday afternoon.

“Because when all things are equal and we’re all playing by the same set of rules, there’s no question that the Republican party will be the minority party in the House of Representatives next year,” Newsom added.

The contentious, Democratic-led proposal would establish new congressional district lines that favor Democrats until after the 2030 census, suspending the state’s independent citizens redistricting commission that’s been in place for 15 years.

It targets five Republican representatives – Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa, David Valadao, Darrell Issa and Ken Calvert – who now face bluer districts. Democrats currently control 43 of California's 52 seats.

California’s redistricting plan is now in the hands of voters as it heads to a special election ballot this fall.

The trio of measures would amend California’s constitution to temporarily bypass the independent redistricting commission, implement a new congressional district map, and call a special election for Nov 4.

The vote comes as state lawmakers in Texas are poised to approve their own redistricting plans this week that could lead to five more Republican congressional seats for the state in the 2026 midterm elections.

“We don’t want this fight and we didn’t choose this fight,” said Democratic Assemblymember and former Assembly Elections Committee Chair Marc Berman of Menlo Park. “We’re here today because President Trump and Republicans in Texas and other states are attempting to redraw congressional districts mid-decade in an effort to rig the upcoming election.”

Lawmakers amended the legislation early Thursday, stripping a “trigger clause” that would have ensured California’s redistricting plan only goes into effect if Texas or another state goes through with redistricting plans of their own.

The proposal has been the subject of Republican ire for sidelining the state’s independent redistricting rules. GOP lawmakers filed a petition for emergency relief from the proposal in California’s Supreme Court this week, arguing the legislation violated the legislature’s procedural rules for being gut-and-amended months into the legislative session. That request was not granted.

“We’ve done this without transparency, we haven’t done it in the light of day,” said Republican Senator Tony Strickland of Huntington Beach during a debate on the Senate floor. “I firmly believe when it comes down to it the people of California will fight to preserve what is a nonpartisan citizens redistricting commission, a gold standard.”

Unlike in Texas, California’s proposal has to go before voters for final approval because it seeks to amend the state’s constitution and temporarily suspend the independent citizens redistricting commission. Democrats in California say it makes their plan more transparent.

“The one argument here to which [Republicans] cannot rebut and will never be able to rebut is that the ultimate decision here rests with the people of the state of California,” said Democratic Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel of Los Angeles. “The people of the state of California will get to decide what they want to do at this pivotal moment in history.”

Partisan politics flooded the background to lawmakers’ debate over whether California should redraw its lines ahead of the 2026 midterms. Republicans accused Democrats of not doing enough to lessen costs for Californians and instead push for a special election. A Republican caucus budget analysis estimates it could cost over $235 million.

“Parents are choosing between filling their gas tanks or their fridge, that’s the reality my district is living with every single day,” said Republican Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez, whose district including San Bernardino, Riverside and Imperial counties, was one Republicans flipped in 2024.

“Why are we wasting time and money on reckless measures that [are] being pushed down onto Californians from those at the highest levels of government in our state?” Gonzalez added.

But lawmakers on the left said their redistricting plan is necessary to check Trump administration policies that they say have cost Californians access to critical services, including Medicaid and nutritional assistance programs. They also denounced the Trump administration’s tactics for federal immigration enforcement that have played out in the state.

“Of course our Republican colleagues in this chamber don’t want their party to be held accountable by voters, and certainly not in California,” said Democratic Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

