Newsom to Trump: Stop redistricting plans or California will redraw its own maps

“If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states,” Newsom warned in his letter. “But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same.”

The move follows Newsom’s meeting in Sacramento on Friday with a delegation of Texas lawmakers who left their state to break quorum and block redistricting legislation. In California, state lawmakers have until Aug. 22 to qualify a measure for the November ballot that would temporarily suspend the state’s independent redistricting rules — a process voters approved nearly two decades ago.

Newsom, who previously supported the creation of an independent redistricting commission, has faced criticism for the plan. The timing has also been criticized, as redistricting typically takes place at the start of a new decade, not halfway through.

“We are not talking about eliminating that [independent redistricting] commission,” he said during a Friday press conference at the California Governor’s Mansion. “We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what’s happening in Texas. And we will nullify what happens in Texas.”

Newsom said California could gain as many as five seats in Congress if voters approve the measure allowing new maps. That would match what Texas stands to gain under its proposed maps.

Gerardo Zavala / CapRadio California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas during a press conference Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, at the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said voters will get their first look at California’s proposed redrawn districts this week.

“Once these maps are released, voters will have the opportunity to digest these maps and review them for weeks and months leading to this election,” he said.

The proposal is drawing fire from Republicans, including Congressman Kevin Kiley, whose district spans areas east of Sacramento and into the Sierra Nevada, could be among those affected.

“This is a moment for every Californian and every American of decency, regardless of party affiliation, to speak out against the abject corruption that our governor is attempting,” Kiley said last week during remarks in the House of Representatives.

Kiley introduced legislation last week to bar the legislature from making any changes to California’s redistricting process without voter approval.