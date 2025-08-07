CA Democrats meet to negotiate new congressional maps

It’s a big step forward for Governor Gavin Newsom’s controversial redistricting plans and puts California ahead of other blue states where lawmakers say they are considering a similar move.

Newsom argues California should redraw its congressional maps — a process typically done at the start of a new decade — in response to Republicans in Texas redrawing their own lines to grab more GOP seats.

“We have the opportunity to de facto end the Trump presidency in less than 18 months. That’s what’s at stake,” Newsom said at a press conference on Monday, referring to the check a Democratic-controlled U.S. House could have on the White House.

Newsom confirmed his office was actively engaged in conversations with Democrats in the legislature to develop new congressional districts.

“The maps, we believe should be transparent, they should be provided in a transparent way to the public and as a consequence those maps are being processed and will be brought to light,” Newsom said.

The new maps would only apply to California’s congressional districts. A source in the legislature familiar with the negotiations says Democrats could pick up 5 to 6 seats.

Newsom says he’s prepared to put these new maps before California voters during a special election in November. He added the measure would have a trigger clause, ensuring that California’s new maps are only adopted if Texas, or another red state, goes through with its own redistricting process.

By negotiating new maps and sending them to voters, the governor and legislature would bypass California’s independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. Voters approved creating the commission in 2008. Its 14 members include five Democrats, five Republicans and four not affiliated with either party.

Jeanne Raya, a former member of the commission, said she’s concerned about a lack of transparency in Newsom’s redistricting plans.

“Somebody's going to be drawing maps, whether behind a real door, a virtual door,” Raya said. “There will not be that transparency that is written into the independent commission's work and voters will suffer for that.”

A number of good government advocacy groups oppose Newsom’s proposal, arguing it politicizes the redistricting process and disenfranchises the public by skirting the independent commission. Some Republican lawmakers in congress, including GOP Representative Kevin Kiley of Rocklin, and in the state legislature, have also spoken out against Newsom’s plan.

