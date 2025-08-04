© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Curry County sheriff’s lieutenant files recall petitions

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:41 PM PDT
The Curry County Courthouse in Gold Beach, Oregon.
Gary Halvorson
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Curry County Courthouse in Gold Beach, Oregon.

Some residents unhappy with two county commissioners have launched a recall effort.

Lt. Jeremy Krohn of the Curry County sheriff’s department filed petitions late last month to recall commissioners Jay Trost and Patrick Hollinger.

The petition against Trost alleges he has created a "culture of fear and retaliation," supported expenditures like additional legal fees to litigate against elected officials and avoided publicly engaging with residents by holding meetings in Brookings rather than Gold Beach.

It also claims he defended the actions of an unnamed employee “who continues to subject Curry County to risk and litigation.”

The petition against Hollinger alleges he supported the takeover of public lands, proposed defying Oregon’s sanctuary laws and led an ongoing campaign against Sheriff John Ward.

Commissioner Trost called the allegations against him "baseless and intentionally vague."

“We are being petitioned to be recalled because we are leading in a way that disrupts the status quo,” Trost wrote in a Facebook post.

He said the petitions were related to a lawsuit the board filed against Ward earlier this year. The complaint seeks a court order requiring Ward to provide commissioners with records and attend county meetings.

Trost also claimed the recall effort is intended to block the board’s planned forensic audit of the county’s finances.

A special recall election will be held if either petition receives at least 1,902 valid signatures from county residents.

