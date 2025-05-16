© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Gavin Newsom leaves Prop 36 funding out of revised budget

CapRadio | By Megan Myscofski
Published May 16, 2025 at 3:41 PM PDT
7-Eleven leadership and franchisees support the Yes on Prop 36 campaign outside the 7-Eleven that was robbed by about 50 juveniles in late September in Los Angeles during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.
Damian Dovarganes
/
AP Photo
7-Eleven leadership and franchisees support the Yes on Prop 36 campaign outside the 7-Eleven that was robbed by about 50 juveniles in late September in Los Angeles during a news conference, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024.

The revised budget that Governor Gavin Newsom released Wednesday does not include direct funding for Proposition 36 — just like in January.

That’s despite calls from lawmakers and county leaders to allocate money to the voter-approved law, which came with no funding source attached.

Prop 36 raised penalties for drug and theft-related crimes. It also allowed dismissal of some felony offenses if the individual completes treatment. And it was really popular with voters last November.

“It's beyond me why he would be so defiant against 70% of the voters of the state of California,” Roseville Republican Senator Roger Niello said. “That's a lot of Democrats also.”

Newsom opposed the measure last year and hasn’t committed to direct funding for it yet.

“The state's not the only spigot. Counties have to do their job,” the governor said at his budget presentation this week. “There are a lot of supervisors in the counties that promoted it, so this is their opportunity to step up, fund it.”

Newsom said some funding could come through Prop 47, which lowered penalties and put the money the state saved towards treatment programs. But because Prop 36 rolled back aspects of it, that pot is likely to decrease.

Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond said it’s also just not enough.

“We are limited in what we can do without support from the state,” he said, adding that the mandate is already straining resources.

“There have certainly been increases in arrests and prosecutions related to Prop 36, but they are inherently limited by the lack of behavioral health infrastructure, both in terms of staff, facilities, workforce here in Sacramento, and also resources for the courts,” Desmond said.

The budget next goes to the legislature, which must pass their version by mid-June.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsCalifornia governorHomelessnessAppfeed
Megan Myscofski
Megan Myscofski is a statehouse/politics reporter at CapRadio, a JPR news partner. Previously, she covered public health at KUNM in New Mexico and Economics at Arizona Public Media in Tucson.
See stories by Megan Myscofski
Public media is at a critical moment.
Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now