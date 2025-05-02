Hundreds rally in downtown Medford at May Day protest

Attendees gathered under a blazing sun, holding signs that read “Save the VA” and “Stop the billionaire takeover.”

Jane Vaughan / JPR A protestor chooses a sign at Medford's May Day protest.

They said they want to make their voices heard and bring awareness to what the presidential administration is doing, including defunding many public services, threatening immigrants and terminating thousands of federal workers.

Jane Vaughan / JPR Raina Phillips of Medford dressed up as the Statue of Liberty for Thursday's protest. The artist who made the skirt, Kelly Russell of Medford, is on the left.

Protester Sean Weaver of Medford said he disagrees with the recent cuts made by the Trump administration.

"Trump's regime is destroying all of our freedoms that people rely on, like Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, SNAP, making cuts to education," he said. "My wife's a teacher, and those are important things that don't need to be cut. They don't need to be dismantled."

One protester was dressed as the Statue of Liberty, with others wearing handmaid costumes from Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale.

Jane Vaughan / JPR A counter protestor talks with a protestor at the event.

Protester Dagoberto Morales of Medford said of course people are mad.

"Right now, all the liberties, all the rights, especially workers', [are] going away with this administration," he said. "No one is safe."

Protester Zoe Bull of Ashland said her goal is to keep demonstrating that people care.

"They only ever win for sure if we give up, if we stop fighting," she said. "I think no matter what, people will keep showing up. That's what carries me through the day."

The protest drew many honks of support from passing drivers.

One counter-protester showed up with several signs, including some that read “Trump won,” but didn’t stay long.

Milo McMullin of Ashland said their goal in attending the protest, as a trans person, was "to be seen."

"It's especially scary because we're being targeted as some evil people [are] trying to take away our rights," they said. "I want to stand here with everyone, be a part of the community and be a part of activism."

The event was part of a national protest movement called 50501. Similar protests took place across the region — in Grants Pass and Redding — as well as across the country, from Los Angeles to Boston.