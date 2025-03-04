As Motor Voter resumes, Oregon state agencies tell lawmakers they’ve fixed errors

Top officials responsible for the state’s Motor Voter law appeared before lawmakers Monday with a message: As Oregon resumes automatically registering residents to vote, they have corrected errors that led to more than 1,600 possible noncitizens being added to voter rolls.

“I want to be clear: We are not going to take our eye off the ball,” Travis Brouwer, an assistant director at the Oregon Department of Transportation, told lawmakers on the House Rules Committee.

“We are going to be redoubling our efforts.”

Not everyone was convinced.

Republican lawmakers are still skeptical of the Motor Voter Program, which automatically registers people to vote when they get a new driver’s license. In recent months they have argued the program should receive far more oversight or be scrapped altogether.

“I think there needs to be a little less of this, ‘Trust us,’” said House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, who has introduced bills on the subject. “I’m not loving this idea that things are just moving ahead and, while you’ve made some modest progress, people are supposed to say, ‘That’s good enough.’”

The hearing – which also featured DMV director Amy Joyce, state Elections Director Dena Dawson and Deputy Secretary of State Michael Kaplan – was the latest opportunity for lawmakers to ask tough questions about an issue that has threatened to sap voter trust.

Gov. Tina Kotek last week lifted a nearly five-month pause she’d placed on the Motor Voter Program in the wake of news that staff error and lax oversight had led DMV workers to register hundreds of people to vote in error.

Under state law, such automatic registrations are only supposed to proceed if a person offers proof of U.S. citizenship while getting a license. But a review that began last year found that didn’t always happen. In some cases, people were registered without their knowledge after they showed a foreign passport.

The scope of the mistaken registrations is small in the context of Oregon’s more than 3 million voters, and elections officials have said that fewer than 20 of those registered in error actually voted. But Democratic policymakers who have typically touted the benefits of the motor voter system have also rushed to demonstrate they don’t take the problem lightly.

“Having a hearing is an indication that we are taking this seriously and that we want to make sure, from an oversight perspective, that DMV is doing what they need to do,” House Speaker Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, said Monday.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield’s office is investigating three people who may have voted as noncitizens after being registered through no fault of their own.

And DMV officials say they took several steps to ensure such staff errors won’t happen. They include altering an agency computer program to make it far more difficult to mistakenly indicate a person offered proof of U.S. citizenship and a requirement that supervisors double check the work of employees.

ODOT has been analyzing samples of new DMV transactions monthly, and recent reports have shown no new errors after those protocols were put in place.

But while officials believe they have corrected the issue, they acknowledge they need to win public trust in the system.

Under skeptical questioning from Drazan, Kaplan said Monday he could not argue that people should just take officials at their word.

“That is what a trust deficit creates,” Kaplan said. “That is an earned burden. We know that we have to fix that and over time that is our intent.”

Part of that public relations campaign has officials venturing into potentially unfriendly territory.

On Friday, Secretary of State Tobias Read appeared on conservative host Lars Larson’s radio show in an attempt to persuade listeners he was taking the issue seriously.

Read faced tough questions from Larson on why the state hasn’t analyzed all voter records to determine the scope of the problem.

“You checked 1.4 million voters, but the state has 3.4 million voters,” said Larson, overstating the state’s actual 3.04 million registered voters. “What about the other 2 million and why not check them?”

Read answered by concentrating on things officials planned to do to ensure registrations are correct moving forward. DMV officials have argued the voter registration errors are a recent issue and don’t require vetting the entire voter roll.

“We are checking things all the time,” Read said. “We are adding to the processes to make sure that that information is there. The thing that bothers me the most about how we got here is the fundamental errors that were present.”

In concert with Kotek announcing the resumption of automatic voter registration last week, Read announced steps he will take to ensure new voters forwarded by the DMV are valid. They include sampling a subset of those registrations every month to detect errors, ensuring that election officials received the same number of registrations as DMV officials send on a daily basis, and creating a new commission to vet the DMV’s work at least once a year.

On Larson’s show, Read called the recently discovered errors a “total government error falling down on implementation.”

“We have to be clear about how we are going to catch and fix those errors faster,” he said.

