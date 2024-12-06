California legislators, staffers allowed to return to Capitol after emailed threat prompted evacuation

“Staff may continue to work remotely for the rest of the day, and return to the office on Monday. Staff who need to report back to work in person today are clear to do so,” a memo from the Assembly committee on rules reads.

The same memo urged staff members to “be patient during the screening process” when they returned, and to report all suspicious activity to the California Highway Patrol.

Legislative Aide Taylor Bartucca says she found out on her way to work and met with other staff members Downtown as the buildings were swept.

“It’s concerning when it happens, but our security is fantastic,” she added.

Legislators were not scheduled to meet, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed he wasn’t present.

The Assembly Rules Committee says the buildings will be fully functional on Monday.

The California State Capitol was evacuated Friday morning after receiving a threat.

The Office of the Secretary of the Senate says law enforcement is working to determine the threat's credibility.

Lawmakers and staffers have been directed to leave as a precaution, and work remotely until the threat is resolved.

BREAKING: Authorities are investigating a threat to the CA Capitol building in Sacramento. Law enforcement is working to determine whether the threat is credible.



Staff members have been told to go home. pic.twitter.com/ywIQ3Z4RE0 — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) December 6, 2024

California Highway Patrol officers were still on scene searching for threats around 11 a.m., according to CapRadio reporters at the Capitol.

Gerardo Zavala / CapRadio California Highway Patrol officers at California's state Capitol on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.

Vinay Lall owns a food truck, India Jones, and was stationed outside of the Capitol on Friday.

“I don’t know what to expect because we start at 11 o’clock,” he told CapRadio. “[Business] may be impacted if nobody comes in from there. I’m assuming that we might be pretty slow.”

He added that he may move his truck if business doesn’t end up picking up.

Fourth grade students from Theodore Judah Elementary School had come to the Capitol for a field trip on Friday, but their tour was canceled as law enforcement investigated the threat.

“I am a bit scared,” said 10-year-old Aayush Tankhiwale. “I really wanted to see the inside of the whole building, but after this we also get to go somewhere else, just a movie, so it’s fine.”

Hundreds of athletes and trainers are descending upon the Sacramento region for the California International Marathon, scheduled to take place on Sunday. James Frank came from Georgia and hoped to visit the Capitol before race day.

“Well, there’s people on big horses that said that we can’t go in there,” he said. “My wife and I have toured a lot of different state capitols and so we just wanted to go in and see what it was like here.”