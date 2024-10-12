California GOP hopes Proposition 36 and Trump visit boost enthusiasm

The state’s Republican Party is hoping voter concerns on crime will help shore up votes.

Proposition 36 is a tough-on-crime ballot measure that has Democrats in the state split. Governor Gavin Newsom has spoken out frequently against the measure. It would roll back aspects of Proposition 47, which he says has helped the state make positive criminal justice reforms.

The measure, meanwhile, has support from San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, both Democrats. Mahan says it will help get more people into addiction treatment.

But Proposition 36 appears to be popular among voters overall.

California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said at a press conference in Sacramento on Friday that that’s good news for Republicans.

“Voters are with us, and polling has shown a huge support for Prop 36, including from Democrat voters,” she said.

A recent UC Berkeley poll showed about 60% of likely voters support the measure. That includes almost half of registered Democrats polled.

“We see crime continue to be a top issue for voters, and we're very clear on our position. A lot of Democrats are not,” Patterson said.

She also said the party is hoping former President Donald Trump’s visit this weekend will help drum up interest, too. He’ll be rallying in the Coachella Valley.

“I think that he is looking to make a difference in the next four years as president, and he can't do that without a house majority and the House Majority comes right through California,” Patterson said.

There are a half dozen close races around the state. One of them is in District 41, which includes Palm Springs and is close to the venue where Trump will speak.

Another is District 13 in the Central Valley, where Democrat Adam Gray is challenging Republican incumbent John Duarte for his seat.

