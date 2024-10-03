Redding City Council votes in favor of long-term home for rodeo

On Tuesday, the Redding City Council passed a resolution in favor of a 25-year lease for the Redding Rodeo Association on land near the Redding Civic Auditorium.

The grounds have hosted a popular annual rodeo, as well as a slew of other events, for over 75 years.

But the rodeo’s future at the valuable slice of land near the Sacramento River has been uncertain lately as Redding officials eye options for residential development in the midst of a housing shortage.

In 2021, the city received an unsolicited offer by developers to purchase the property, leading to an outcry by rodeo supporters. Redding is also in the process of updating its Riverfront Specific Plan, detailing development goals for an area that includes the rodeo grounds.

The rodeo association has historically held 10-year leases for the property. Its current lease expires within five years.

Ted Bambino, president of the Redding Rodeo Association, said Tuesday’s resolution makes him optimistic the rural tradition of rodeo will survive in a growing city.

“This is the culture of Redding. This is the history of Redding. It's the only professional sport north of Sacramento, and it's in Redding,” said Bambino.

He said he’s not against development. He thinks it just shouldn’t happen at the expense of rodeo.

“I think it's important for every town to keep traditions alive,” said Bambino. “We always, you know, push down into these concrete jungles of America that aren't beneficial for anyone. We're a very traditional town in a sense.”

In September, the Redding City Council formed an ad hoc committee to examine the possibility for a long-term lease for the rodeo association. Bambino said that’s been helpful in providing his association with details about a potential agreement.

He said the next step is for lawyers to study the feasibility of a contract. One issue that needs to be addressed is the lease's legality under the California Surplus Land Act which requires local governments to prioritize affordable housing on public land.

Bambino said a long-term lease is needed to raise money for improvements to the rodeo grounds. Those plans include adding wheelchair ramps and upgrading announcer booths.

Bambino said he’s hopeful the rodeo will finally get its 25-year lease before the end of the year.

