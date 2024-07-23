Jackson County delegates react to Kamala Harris as likely Democratic nominee

The local democrats released a statement Monday, noting that of the almost 4,000 delegates expected to meet at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22, four are from Jackson County. One of those delegates, Medford City Councilman Kevin Stine, noted the change in the mood of many Democrats in the wake of Biden’s decision.

“The campaign has changed a lot in the last 24 hours … and you can just feel the excitement that people have right now,” Stine said.

Harris had secured more than enough delegate endorsements on Monday night to ensure she would be the Democratic nominee, according to the Associated Press. Delegates will formally cast their votes during the first week of August.

The Jackson County Democrats quoted its chairman, David Sours, who noted that local party members “appear excited about the possibilities of a new nominee.”

“The Democratic nominee for President of the United States will be a clear and unmistakable contrast to the former President Donald Trump and his dangerous and reckless Project 2025 agenda,” Sours said, referring, in part to a set of controversial policy proposals from the conservative Heritage Foundation.

The local Democrats and Stine both praised Biden for his decades of service and for making a smart political decision to drop out of the presidential race just weeks after his debate performance raised questions about his fitness for office.

“We are thankful for President Biden’s decades-long service to our country and are certain he will be remembered as one of the greatest American presidents,” Sours said, noting Biden’s numerous accomplishments, including getting the country through the pandemic.

Stine said Biden will “be seen favorably” among presidents historically, including for the fact that he defeated Trump in 2020.

Stine said he was a pledged delegate for Biden unless he dropped out of the race. Now, Stine and the other delegates can vote for any candidate who chooses to run for the Democratic nomination.

“For me, Kamala Harris is the right person,” Stine said. “Most people are taking themselves out of the race. They know that trying to beat Kamala is going to be a losing proposition for them.”

But Isabella Lee Tibbetts, a DNC delegate who lives in White City, is “still on the fence” about who to support. She also believes there should be an open convention, with as many Democrats besides Biden running for the nomination.

“I think it would unify us. We need to show that we are transparent, that we are not trying to do anything behind closed doors,” Tibbetts said.

She added that the Democrats “must” come out of their convention unified to match Republican enthusiasm for Trump, during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“They were behind their nominee 100%,” Tibbetts said. “We need to come out 200%.”

Tibbetts, who is Indigenous Quechua from Ecuador and was raised in the Rogue Valley, praised the notion of Harris becoming the first female president and woman of color if she is elected on Nov. 5.

Sours said he is “thrilled” about Harris’s candidacy and told those who may hesitate to support her because of her racial identity and gender, “Let’s just go to the mat for this.”

Tibbetts and Stine are not concerned with the Democratic nominating process appearing as though Harris was a shoo-in.

“Delegates are free to choose who they want,” Stine wrote in a text message. “No one is jumping in, in part, because Kamala Harris is the best candidate for the moment and we see that with the amount of money raised and the reports of people wanting to volunteer.”

The Harris campaign announced Monday that it had raised a record $81 million in the 24 hours after Biden exited the presidential race. More party heavy-weights, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, continued to endorse her as well.

Sours said in an interview a formal endorsement of the national ticket by the Jackson County Democrats is possible but not certain.

What is certain, Sours said, is that “We will be working to get them (the Democratic president and vice presidential nominees) elected."

Stine believes Harris has a “real” shot at winning the presidency against Trump, but “there are no guarantees in politics.”

“Kamala Harris is going to have to work 18 hours a day,” Stine said. “Every moment she’s awake, she needs to be doing everything she can to fundraise and put her message out online that she is the best choice for our country.”