Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has a new leadership team after several of her top aides left

The governor announced Chris Warner will now be her chief of staff, replacing Andrea Cooper. Warner served as the governor’s deputy chief of staff previously. He has a long history working in politics; he worked as the director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation and spent time working in Gov. Ted Kulongoski’s administration. Warner, who is from Oregon, was also an aide to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden.

The governor said in a statement she appreciates Warner’s experience “leading teams to implement large-scale initiatives and navigating complex budget cycles.” The governor is also promoting Taylor Smiley Wolfe, who formerly served as her housing and homelessness director, to deputy chief of staff. Vince Porter, who was the governor’s economic development and workforce advisor, will become deputy chief of staff for public administration, taking over Warner’s role. Two other staff members will receive promotions: Kate Nass will remain the chief financial officer but join the leadership team to oversee the governor’s budget work and Matthew Tschabold will now serve as the new housing and homelessness initiative director.

In March, three of Kotek’s top aides announced they were leaving. Sources with knowledge of the governor’s office said the first lady’s growing involvement in policy matters played a role in their decision. Lindsey Burrows, Kotek’s deputy general counsel, is also leaving later this month to return to work as a criminal defense attorney but there is no suggestion it’s tied to Kotek Wilson’s influence.

The governor has pledged to seek guidance from state ethics officials about developing a formal Office of the First Spouse. Kotek Wilson’s role in the office is the subject of ethics complaints filed with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, though the actual substance of the complaints is currently confidential. The Governor’s executive leadership team now includes these people:



Chris Warner, Chief of Staff

Taylor Smiley Wolfe, Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor’s Initiatives

Vince Porter, Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Administration

Lindsey O’Brien, Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Engagement (on leave)

Andre Bealer, Equity and Racial Justice Director

An Do, Public Affairs and Communications Director

Richard Lane, General Counsel

Berri Leslie, State Chief Operating Officer and DAS Director

Bob Livingston, Legislative Director

Kate Nass, Chief Financial Officer



Copyright 2024 Oregon Public Broadcasting. To see more, visit Oregon Public Broadcasting.