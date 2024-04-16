Dozens arrested after protesters block traffic on I-5 in Eugene

Oregon State Police arrested 52 people after a protest shut down Interstate 5 in Eugene Monday morning.

Police said the demonstration began around 10 a.m. and affected the southbound lanes between Beltline and Interstate 105.

The demonstration was part of a nationwide action Monday in support of Palestine. Similar traffic-blocking protests occurred around the country, including one that caused a shutdown of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco as well as an access road for the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

Police say more than 120 officers from four agencies responded to the scene, with additional responders from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Eugene Springfield Fire.

Most of those arrested were charged with disorderly conduct. KEZI reported at least one person had a firearm. Oregon State Police said two people were also charged with conspiracy and theft. Police also said six vehicles were towed from the scene.

Traffic on I-5 in Eugene was reopened by noon.

