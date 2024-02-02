Lawmakers gather in Salem on Monday to address housing, Measure 110 reform

Erik Neumann: Housing issues once again seem likely to dominate the legislative session. What's being proposed this time?

Lauren Dake: The governor is requesting $500 million in state funds, which is a big budget ask in a short 35-day legislative session. She believes it's crucial to increasing the state's housing stock into reaching the aggressive housing goals that she's already set out. She wants that money to help pay for land, expanding utility services and infrastructure to pave the way for new developments and homes. She also wants to set up a new state agency: a housing accountability and production office. She sees that as a way to help developers and local governments navigate state housing laws and basically clear up any bureaucratic hurdles that might slow down development. One part of the bill that is likely to generate some some pushback is it would allow cities outside of the Portland metro area to unilaterally pull more than 100 acres of land into the urban growth boundary to develop that land. Bringing new land into the UGB is often lengthy and sometimes quite litigious of a process. She's giving these jurisdictions an opportunity to bypass all that, which a lot of conservation groups don't really love.

EN: Governor Tina Kotek was initially opposed to overhauling Measure 110 and re-criminalizing drug offenses. But she seems to have had a change of heart on that?

LD: Yes, the governor recently signaled she's willing to sign a bill that would make possessing small amounts of drugs a criminal offense in Oregon once again. That is new for her. While she was running for governor on the campaign trail, she really stuck to messaging saying that Measure 110 needed more time to get up and running before it was rolled back. But it does seem clear that in this legislative session Democrats are going to push for re-criminalizing possession of small amounts of illicit drugs once again. The governor, though, also says she doesn't think that people should just solely focus on this re-criminalization aspect of Measure 110. She also wants the legislation that's being proposed to address and improve addiction services. She just sees this re-criminalization aspect as a small sliver of a much broader conversation.

EN: Everything we've talked about with this is contingent on Republican lawmakers staying in the building and not staging another walkout and derailing the entire session like they have in the past. Are there any concerns that that could happen again?



LD: Well, the Oregon Supreme Court just ruled that Oregon Senate Republicans who did participate in that walkout — the state's longest legislative walkout — will be blocked from running for reelection. So eight Republican lawmakers had said that they plan to seek reelection. It remains to be seen, but certainly the latest decision could have a bearing on how the short session plays out. Senate Majority Leader Tim Knopp, a Republican from Bend who led the walkout, said last week that Republicans won't have a reason to show up for work unless they feel like they can have a positive impact on the coming session. So yes, the ruling could shift the dynamics. Republicans could presumably feel like they have little to lose if they want to walk out again in an attempt to block Democratic priorities.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

