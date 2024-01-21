Oregon House Democrats plan to choose their next speaker Monday, in unusual vote

Democrats in the Oregon House are planning to make a highly unusual decision Monday evening: Who should be the state’s next powerful House speaker once the February legislative session is wrapped up?

In a move that bucks the normal timeline for leadership elections, Democrats are hoping to solidify their choice for speaker ahead of the session that convenes Feb. 5. That’s despite the fact that whoever actually becomes their nominee wouldn’t take on the role until March or later. Current Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, has said he’ll preside over the 35-day session.

The House typically votes for its speaker at the beginning of odd-year “long” legislative sessions, though that pattern has been upended as of late. Then-House Speaker Tina Kotek stepped down from the job in early 2022 to focus on a competitive primary race for governor, prompting the chamber to elect Rayfield to the job at the outset of that year’s short session. He was reelected in early 2023, in a rare “acclamation” vote in which every House member supported him.

While both parties keep their decisions in closed caucus meetings largely private, three Democratic lawmakers this week confirmed the plan to nominate a new speaker Monday. Assuming the party moves forward with its plan, Democrats’ choice is likely to be definitive. The party has a 35-seat majority in the 60-member chamber, so can dictate who serves as speaker.

Said to be pursuing the job are two influential Democrats: House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, of Eugene, and Rep. Tawna Sanchez of Portland, co-chair of the powerful budget committee. Neither responded to inquiries this week about their interest.

Rayfield’s office did not comment when asked about whether he would step aside following the legislative session. A spokesperson said the speaker was planning to release a statement on Monday, but did not indicate what it would say.

Even after Democrats select a future leader, the timing of actually electing a new speaker is unclear. Such a decision can only be made by the entire House, meaning Republicans would get a say in the matter. Democrats have said in recent weeks they could press to elect a new speaker in the final days or hours of this year’s session — a move that would ensure the party has new leadership heading into the 2024 elections as Rayfield focuses on a bid for attorney general.

Absent the formal election of another speaker while the legislature is in session, the role would be filled by Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Holvey, D-Eugene. Some Democrats believe allowing Holvey to step in is appropriate, rather than forcing a new speakership election. Others want a new leader formally in place to guide the party’s 2024 House races.

House Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich, R-Hood River, told OPB last month that his party supported Rayfield staying on as speaker, but suggested Republicans would favor Holvey acting as interim speaker if Rayfield steps aside. “The position of speaker pro tempore exists to fill that position should it become vacant,” Helfrich said in a statement.

