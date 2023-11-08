Brookings recalls two city councilors and mayor

Recall elections were held for Brookings City Councilors Ed Schreiber and Michelle Morosky, as well as Mayor Ron Hedenskog.

Unofficial results from election night show that all three officials were recalled from office by approximately 70% of voters.

The effort was sparked by the reinstatement of City Manager Janell Howard in January. She had been caught shoplifting from a Fred Meyer last year and was placed on paid administrative leave.

In an email on Wednesday, Hedenskog said he had no comment, writing "The voters have decided."

Dennis Triglia is the chief petitioner of the committee to recall Mayor Hedenskog. He said earlier this year that one reason for the recall is the local government is not listening to its constituents.

"The city council in Brookings typically will solicit public comments at their meetings. And generally, they will take comment from as many as 40 people at a meeting, and then choose to vote the opposite way that most of the people want. It's like they're not listening," he said.

Debra Worth, the chief petitioner of the committee to recall Morosky, wrote in the recall statement, "The reputation of the city has been damaged and there is no confidence in the 3 members of the council who continue to kowtow to the city manager - a known thief."

Henry Cunningham, the chief petitioner of the committee to recall Schreiber, wrote in that petition, “Schreiber persuaded other councilors to vote for a permanent reinstatement of Howard ... he said that this would save the taxpayers money. This is untrue and defies the wishes of many voters."

Triglia wrote in the recall statement aimed at Hedenskog that he "has for months ignored statements from city employees, law enforcement officers, former and current City Councilors and the general public who do not want a chronic thief in charge of the City's finances."

This story was updated to include a response from Hedenskog.