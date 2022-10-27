California's Prop. 30 explained: The numbers you need to know

Propositions 26 and 27, the two sports betting measures, might be the most expensive on California’s November ballot.

Prop. 28, for arts and music education, might have the most celebrities on its endorsement list.

But Proposition 30, which would raise taxes on the rich to support electric car deployment and combat wildfires, takes the honor of most confounding.

On the pro side is the California Democratic Party, on the other is its most notable member, Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Also on the yes side: Lyft, but also some of the unions that vociferously opposed the rideshare giant’s 2020 ballot measure to rewrite state labor law. On the other: the California GOP and its longtime political nemesis, the California Teachers Association.

And depending on which campaign you believe, this is either a taxpayer-funded handout for a single corporation — or a climate-saving spending package opposed by billionaires who don’t want to pay higher taxes. Or neither.

If you’re still undecided on Prop. 30 — or just curious about how it would work — we’ve boiled it down to 15 key numbers.

