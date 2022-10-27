© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government

California's Prop. 30 explained: The numbers you need to know

By Ben Christopher / CalMatters,
Julie Cart / CalMattersNadia Lopez / CalMatters
Published October 27, 2022 at 3:03 PM PDT
072922-EV-ELECTRIC-VEHICLE-CHARGING-MHN-12-CM.jpg
Martin do Nascimento
/
CalMatters
A man charges his car at an electric vehicle charging station in Burlingame.

Of all the ballot measures put before California voters this fall, Proposition 30 — which would raise taxes on the rich to support electric car deployment and combat wildfires — is perhaps the most confounding.

Propositions 26 and 27, the two sports betting measures, might be the most expensive on California’s November ballot.

Prop. 28, for arts and music education, might have the most celebrities on its endorsement list.

But Proposition 30, which would raise taxes on the rich to support electric car deployment and combat wildfires, takes the honor of most confounding.

On the pro side is the California Democratic Party, on the other is its most notable member, Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Also on the yes side: Lyft, but also some of the unions that vociferously opposed the rideshare giant’s 2020 ballot measure to rewrite state labor law. On the other: the California GOP and its longtime political nemesis, the California Teachers Association.

And depending on which campaign you believe, this is either a taxpayer-funded handout for a single corporation — or a climate-saving spending package opposed by billionaires who don’t want to pay higher taxes. Or neither.

If you’re still undecided on Prop. 30 — or just curious about how it would work — we’ve boiled it down to 15 key numbers.

CalMatters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. 

