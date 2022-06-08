Primary results for far Northern California

Governor

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election.

Dahle earned the endorsement of the California Republican party, but he faces tough odds against Governor Newsom who beat a recall effort last September and who has millions of dollars available in his political war chest.

Congressional District 1

Republican Rep. Doug LaMalfa will move onto the general election after Tuesday’s primary. He will face off against Max Steiner in November after beating his Republican challenger Tim Geist. Congressional District 1 spans much of northeast California. It includes Shasta, Siskiyou, Lassen and Tehama counties, among others. LaMalfa, a fourth generation rice farmer, has held office in District 1 since 2013.

Assembly District 1

Republican incumbent Megan Dahle will face off against Democrat Belle Star Sandwith to represent California’s Assembly District 1 next November. So far, Dahle has earned just over 50% of the primary vote from Tuesday’s election. Sandwith has received 35%. Dahle beat Republican challenger Kelly Tanner. Megan Dahle is married to California state Sen. Brian Dahle, who will face off against Gavin Newsom in the governor’s race. Assembly District 1 includes a huge area of northeastern California, including Shasta and Siskiyou counties.

Shasta County Board of Supervisors

Unofficial primary results for Shasta County’s board of supervisors appear ready to send candidates to a runoff election in November. There were no outright winners for districts 1 or 5 on Wednesday morning. While technically non-partisan seats, local politics in Shasta County took a sharp conservative shift in the past year with an effort to recall three members of the board of supervisors.

Current results show Erin Resner leading 49.5% over political newcomer Kevin Crye at 40.6% in District 1. Baron Browning has 46.5% of the vote over Chris Kelstrom at 34.5% in District 5. So far, no candidates have earned more than 50% of the vote, which means they will go to a runoff in November.

Shasta County Clerk

Cathay Darling Allen will almost certainly continue in her role as Shasta County clerk after Tuesday’s election. Initail results show she received just over 70% of votes, versus challenger Bob Holsinger, who received about 29% of votes. If those numbers hold, according to California’s "top two" primary system, the race will not continue to the general election in November. Allen has served as clerk since 2004.

Shasta County Sheriff

Michael Johnson is likely to win the election for Shasta County sheriff. Initial results show Johnson leading with 64% of votes. His opponent, John Greene, has received nearly 36% of votes. If those numbers hold, the race will not continue to the general election in November under California's "top two" primary system. Johnson was appointed sheriff in July 2021.

Shasta County District Attorney

Initial vote counts show Stephanie Bridgett will likely continue in her role as Shasta County district attorney after winning 58% of votes Tuesday. Her opponent, Erik Jensen, received nearly 42% of votes. Bridgett has served as district attorney since 2017.

Humboldt County Hotel Tax

Initial vote numbers show residents in Humboldt County ready to increase the county’s hotel tax to 12%, up from 10%. The tax would be paid by hotel and motel guests and RV campers. 63% of residents had voted in favor of the measure on Wednesday. The county estimates the increased tax will bring in an additional $3 million in revenue each year. The funds will be used to maintain county services like 911 emergency response and rural fire and ambulance services.

Del Norte Board of Supervisors

Several candidates in Del Norte County’s Board of Supervisor’s race will likely head to a runoff election in November. In Board of Supervisors District 4, Joey Borges leads the race at 44.6% over Patty Adams at 25.1%. In District 5, Dean Wilson leads at 39.7% over Susan Masten who has 33.9% of votes. And in District 3, Christopher Howard received 56.7% votes. If those numbers hold Howard will win the seat outright.