Coquille tribe ecological restoration, wine industry shifts, healthcare delays, and sanctuary oversight

How the Coquille Indian Tribe is working to restore Chinook and protect its traditions

The Coquille Indian Tribe and state biologists are working to rebuild the Coquille River’s struggling Chinook salmon run by removing invasive predators and raising young fish. Salmon from earlier hatchery releases are beginning to return, but the population remains depleted. Restoring the run would also help protect the tribe’s ceremonies, traditions and teachings.

Oregon’s grape harvest is in full swing, but wine sales have been dropping

Oregon’s wine industry faces falling sales, an oversupply of grapes and rising costs. Wine grape production dropped 25% in 2025, while wine exports to Canada fell 83%. Changing drinking habits are also challenging winemakers and brewers. Producers are exploring nonalcoholic beverages, new export markets and more ways to connect with customers.

Some mental health providers hoping to serve Oregon Health Plan members say they’re facing barriers

Some Lane County providers say difficulties securing contracts with Trillium Community Health Plan are preventing them from serving Medicaid patients and could force service cuts. Trillium became the county’s sole Medicaid insurer after PacificSource withdrew. The insurer says its outpatient mental health network meets members’ needs and state standards, while providers and county officials raise concerns about access.

Port of Astoria records detail ICE incident and sanctuary inquiry

Newly released records detail how federal immigration officers gained access to a gated area at the Port of Astoria after detaining two men June 7. According to a staff report, a port patrolman allowed entry after officers cited safety concerns. Immigration advocates are calling for staff training and greater transparency as state officials examine possible sanctuary law violations.