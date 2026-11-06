From 'Crisis to Care': Oregon launches updated online guide for youth mental health

Navigating a youth mental health crisis can often leave families feeling overwhelmed, isolated, and unsure of where to turn. To support parents and caregivers, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has updated and digitized its "Crisis to Care" guide, creating an accessible roadmap for families facing behavioral health emergencies. Co-created with the Oregon Family Support Network, the resource equips families with practical guidance before, during, and after an emergency department visit.

According to Chelsea Holcomb, a licensed clinical social worker and director of Child, Family, and Lifespan Services at OHA, defining a mental health crisis begins with the affected individuals themselves.

"When we think of behavioral health, and specifically this guide and the resources that we're working to build, we need to rely on the youth and family to help define that," Holcomb said.

Holcomb described how a crisis presents itself in daily life for some families.

"What that can look like is a child not being able to be successful in school, home, and community," Holcomb said.

Rather than relying solely on hospital emergency departments, the updated online guide helps parents assess their options and ask informed questions. It connects families to statewide resources, including the 988 crisis line and Reachout Oregon’s warmline, which connects caregivers directly with trained peers. Holcomb also emphasized the emotional impact these situations place on households.

"When somebody is in a crisis or their child is struggling, that impacts the whole family in a really intense way," Holcomb said.

By transitioning the guide to an online platform, OHA hopes that families, educators, and healthcare providers can access vital tools whenever support is needed. Ultimately, the initiative seeks to shift perceptions away from viewing crises as individual behavioral issues and toward building a responsive, full continuum of care across Oregon communities.

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