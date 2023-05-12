JPR Live Session: New Constellations

Portland Based duo New Constellations stopped by the Steve Nelson Performance Studio to talk to us about their Southern Oregon origins, and how their childhood musical friendship developed into their grown up touring band. Their debut single sky rocketed with over 17million streams worldwide.

New Constellations blends powerful vocals with encouraging messaging, dancy beats, and catchy guitar hooks. They share their excitement for an exciting tour season ahead, in support of their debut EP.

This live session mad e possible in part by South stage Cellars in downtown Jacksonville, Oregon, longtime supporters of the arts in Sothern Oregon. more at www.southstagecellars.com