© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR-Live-Sessions_2022.png
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: New Constellations

By Danielle Kelly
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
New Constellations at Jefferson Public Radio 2023
Danielle Kelly
/
Jeffeson Public Radio
New Constellations at Jefferson Public Radio 2023

Portland based New Constellations share new tracks and chat about their debut EP.

Portland Based duo New Constellations stopped by the Steve Nelson Performance Studio to talk to us about their Southern Oregon origins, and how their childhood musical friendship developed into their grown up touring band. Their debut single sky rocketed with over 17million streams worldwide.

New Constellations blends powerful vocals with encouraging messaging, dancy beats, and catchy guitar hooks. They share their excitement for an exciting tour season ahead, in support of their debut EP.

Stream and add New Constellations to your playlists, follow them on Instagram as @newconstellationsmusic.

This live session mad e possible in part by South stage Cellars in downtown Jacksonville, Oregon, longtime supporters of the arts in Sothern Oregon. more at www.southstagecellars.com

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly