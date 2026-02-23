How Southern Oregon’s Everything Envy became a viral home finds hub

Based in Grants Pass, Oregon, Margaret Sundin-McCann and Stetson Weichers told host Cynthia Scherr how they transformed a local home-organizing service into a global social media business. Their company, Everything Envy, specializes in showcasing home products through affiliate marketing, primarily via Amazon.

Sundin-McCann launched the business in 2016, focusing on helping seniors downsize and relocate. The company’s direction shifted after Weichers joined in 2019. A 2021 video featuring organizing products drew more than 1 million views and prompted the pair to reconsider their strategy.

Sundin-McCann said the pivot felt organic. “We decided … if we go all-in on this Amazon affiliate thing it might turn into something,” she said. By 2022, they had phased out organizing services and focused fully on digital content creation.

Defining the "bougie mom"

Today, Everything Envy has about 1.3 million Instagram followers and targets what the creators call the “bougie mom” audience. Weichers said the brand centers on the woman who "wants to have all the gadgets... that will just be the envy of her friends."

Their recommendations range from hand warmers to bamboo stove organizers. The pair said they look for items with a “wow factor” that solve common household frustrations and translate well to video demonstrations.

Despite their gloabal reach, the duo remains rooted in Southern Oregon. They said operating from Grants Pass allows them to stay close to family while growing an online business.

"It’s nice to be in our home community that we love and to be able to build a business in the same community that we appreciate so much," Sundin-McCann t said.

Guests

Margaret Sundin-McCann

Stetson Weichers

Interview was recorded prior to Valentine's Day, which is mentioned in the conversation.