Oregon State Parks to charge fees at 21 more state parks to address budget shortfall

The state waives day-use parking fees at more than 225 of its state parks, with only 25 parks charging the $10 fee for in-state visitors and $12 for people visiting from out of state. But on Oct. 1, the department will begin requiring the parking fee at an additional 21 of its day-use parks, including:

Beverly Beach State Park

Bullards Beach State Park

Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint

Crown Point State Scenic Corridor

Dexter State Recreation Site

Face Rock State Park

Farewell Bend State Recreation Area

Fort Stevens State Park

Harris Beach State Recreation Site

Hat Rock State Park

LaPine State Park

Lewis and Clark State Recreation Site

Lowell State Recreation Site

Oswald West State Park

Prineville Reservoir State Park

South Beach State Park

Starvation Creek State Park

Sunset Bay State Park

Tolovana Beach State Recreation Site

Tryon Creek State Natural Area

Valley of the Rogue State Recreation Area

The fees won’t apply to visitors who walk, bike, use public transportation or have a valid 12- to 24-month parking permit from Oregon State Parks.

These parks are some of the busiest parks in the system, according to a news release from the department. For example, Harris Beach State Park experienced an estimated 2 million day-use visits in 2024.

The changes are meant to supplement a 14% budget shortfall because of increasing costs, record visitation and a reduction in lottery funds for operations. The fee adjustments, along with internal efforts to reduce costs, will help maintain current service levels and ensure the system remains accessible in the future, the department said in the release.

The park system raised day-use fees from $5 to $10 at the start of 2025, its first increase in 15 years.

Lottery funds cover a little less than half of Oregon State Parks’ budget, followed by 15% from recreational vehicle license plate fees and 35% from park fees from visitors.

“State parks are some of the most beloved spaces in Oregon, but we have struggled as a state to sustainably fund them,” Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director Lisa Sumption said in the news release. “We’re working to reimagine the future of Oregon State Parks as a financially resilient system that will serve generations to come.”

The department is also increasing overnight rates at 29 of its busiest parks starting May 2025 to $29 a night for tents and $52 for full RV hook-ups. The rate change will apply from May 1 to Sept. 30 and apply year-round on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The parks include:

Alfred A. Loeb State Park

Ainsworth State Park

Beachside State Recreation Site

Beverly Beach State Park

Bullards Beach State Park

Cape Blanco State Park

Cape Lookout State Park

Carl. G. Washburne Memorial State Park

Champoeg State Heritage Area

Cove Palisades State Park

Deschutes River State Recreation Area

Detroit Lake State Recreation Area

Devils Lake State Recreation Area

Fort Stevens State Park

Harris Beach State Park

Humbug Mountain State Park

Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park

L.L. Stub Stewart Memorial State Park

LaPine State Park

Milo McIver State Park

Nehalem Bay State Park

Silver Falls State Park

South Beach State Park

Sunset Bay State Park

Tumalo State Park

Umpqua Lighthouse State Park

Valley of the Rogue State Park

Wallowa Lake State Park

William M. Tugman State Park

Oregon State Parks will also increase all its cabin and yurt prices to a range between $72 to $129 a night, boat moorage fees will increase from $15 to $20 and overnight parking and overflow camping and primitive camping fees will increase from $10 to at least $15 a night.

To save on parking, Oregon State Parks offers a 12-month parking permit for $30 and a 24-month permit for $50.

