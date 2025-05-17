© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
New access sites open on undammed Klamath River. Just beware the white water

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published May 17, 2025 at 6:28 AM PDT
Boaters enjoy a free-flowing Klamath River on May 1, 2025.
Justin Higginbottom
/
JPR
Boaters enjoy a free-flowing Klamath River on May 1, 2025.

New public access sites have opened along the post-dam Klamath River, allowing opportunities to enjoy the free-flowing river.

The largest dam removal project in U.S. history was completed last year along the Klamath River.

Proponents wanted the dams gone to restore native salmon populations and important cultural sites for the Shasta Indian Nation.

But the undamming project has also added new recreational opportunities on the free-flowing river.

Three sites opened this week in Oregon and California, where visitors can put in boats, part of the Klamath River Renewal Corporation’s recreation plan. American Whitewater, a recreation advocacy group, has helped with the process.

“We are currently in the process of developing those sites, working with Klamath River Renewal Corporation [and] working with tribes, to make sure that we're putting access facilities in the right places, both from an ecological perspective but also from a cultural resources perspective,” said Thomas O'Keefe, Pacific Northwest stewardship director with American Whitewater.

This week, the Pioneer Park West site opened in Oregon. In California, the Copco Valley (K’utárawáx·u or Grizzly Hill), Fall Creek (K’účasčas) and Iron Gate locations have also opened. These areas currently have limited parking, amenities and open hours.

“The thing I would share is that the water is very high right now, so it's not suitable for general public use,” O'Keefe said. “But if you're going out with an outfitter… or if you have the skills to run... Class 4 white water, there's opportunities out there to experience and enjoy the river.”

A full opening of the river access sites, along with another area in Oregon at Moonshine Falls, is expected this summer.

“Please note, the river is undergoing natural changes as it reclaims the river channel,” according to the KRRC.
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
