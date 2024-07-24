UO’s Jaida Ross is excited to compete in Paris and absorb the experience

The Medford athlete finished third in the Olympic Trials shot put competition in Eugene last month to make Team U.S.A. Ross said she would love to throw a personal record at the Olympics. She also said, as one of the younger throwers, she looks forward to learning from the professional athletes at the Games.

At a recent press conference, Ross said she’s well prepared, although it’s been her longest season ever, because she’s had to train for peak performances three times.

When she arrives in Paris, it will be Ross’ first time stepping foot in Europe. She said she’s looking forward to the cultural experience in Paris.

George Walker IV / AP Raven Saunders, Chase Jackson and Jaida Ross celebrate after the women's shot put final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Eugene, Ore.

“(I’m) definitely doing opening and closing ceremonies,” she said. “One of my favorite things is just absorbing all the information I can. So being in a position where there’s different cultures everywhere, I’m just really excited to ask people as many questions as they’re willing to answer. So I’m just finding a balance. All of that with still focusing on my training, and not walking around too much, not using too much of my legs or energy.”

Ross said some friends are traveling to see her compete in Paris, and there will be a big watch party for family and friends in Medford.

Ross competes in the shot put prelims on Aug. 8. If she makes the final, that’s on Aug. 9.

Two additional current UO Track and Field athletes are heading to Paris. Sprinter Shana Grebo will compete for France. The Duck senior is entered in the 400 hurdles and is also expected to be in the 4x400-meter relay. And distance runner Klaudia Kazimierska will compete for Poland. The Oregon sophomore is entered in the 1500 meter race.

