MANILA, Philippines — President Donald Trump arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet regional partners, talk trade, and seek a break from a series of setbacks at home, ranging from a major disruption to the U.S. aviation industry to a scandal that has shaken the global AI industry.

Manila, the Philippine capital, is Trump's first stop on a three-day trip that will later take him to China for historic three-way nuclear talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to Trump, potentially for a meeting with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

The visit marks Trump's first travel abroad since his party suffered deep losses in midterm elections. The White House and stock market alike have been rattled by the departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved.

As he descended the stairs from Air Force One, Trump pumped his fist. A child handed him small American and Philippine flags, which Trump waved and then swooped in big circular motions as he smiled. The U.S. president was greeted by a marching band playing "YMCA" while he walked to a waiting helicopter.

Trump to be feted at the annual ASEAN summit

Trump's first hours in the Philippines will include all the reassuring optics from Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia, including a cocktail reception and dinner with other world leaders, an intermission from some of the thorniest issues at home. He's being feted Tuesday night at a gala as the "guest of honor" at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The ASEAN leaders have been working on a non-aggression pact with China in the contested waters of the South China Sea, a key global trade route. Confrontations have escalated in recent years, particularly between Chinese and Philippine coast guard and naval forces in disputed shoals.

First on Trump's agenda Tuesday is a meeting with the leaders of the Quad nations, comprising the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan that have aimed to counter China's influence in the Asia Pacific. It will be their first meeting since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Trump is then scheduled to sign a trade deal with Thailand, the type of agreement he has relished striking since launching a trade war last year buttressed by steep tariff threats.

The U.S. had announced a trade framework last October in which Thailand would remove tariffs on most American goods, as well as barriers for importing U.S. autos, food products and pharmaceutical drugs, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. At the time, the Trump administration said Thailand would also spend more than $18 billion on U.S. aircraft and buy U.S. farm goods and liquefied natural gas.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned in February the 19% tariff that Trump placed on goods from Thailand. The administration sought replacement tariffs in July by levying a 12.5% tax on imports from Thailand for not taking steps to oppose the use of forced labor.

Before the gala dinner Tuesday night, Trump will participate in what's billed as a "special summit" with the ASEAN leaders, where they are expected to discuss efforts to deepen trade and security ties as well as the region's longstanding conflicts, including yearslong violence in Myanmar and escalating disputes in the South China Sea, which Beijing claims virtually in its entirety.

Washington rejects China's expansive claim in the waterway, and has repeatedly stated that it's obligated to defend the Philippines if Filipino forces come under an armed attack.

Firdia Linsawati / AP Demonstrators hold signs during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and related meetings in Manila, Philippines, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Anti-Trump protesters are gathered in Manila

About 1,500 left-wing protesters held a noisy rally in a downtown Manila square ahead of Trump's arrival, calling on Philippine leaders not to take their foreign policy cues from the U.S.

They waved red flags and held up a large streamer that read, "Resist U.S. war and plunder!" They planned to burn an effigy of Trump. Riot police with shields and wooden truncheons stood nearby.

"The Philippine government should not deal with such a loser so our call to the Marcos administration is to stop being a puppet of Donald Trump and to uphold an independent foreign policy for the Philippines," protest leader Teddy Casiño told The Associated Press at the Liwasang Bonifacio square, referring to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Planned meetings with the Philippine president — and possibly an old friend

On Wednesday, Trump is set to receive a red-carpet welcome and full military honors from Marcos Jr., followed by a state banquet as part of his visit to the Malacanang presidential palace. Trump and Marcos are expected to affirm their commitment to their countries' longstanding treaty alliance.

Officials are arranging a possible brief reunion in Malacanang with an old acquaintance — Imelda Marcos — if she's well enough and gets her doctors' nod.

Now 97 and using a wheelchair, the former jet set Philippine first lady and mother of the incumbent president partied in New York decades ago in her heyday as the controversial wife of a strongman leader, who was to be ousted in a pro-democracy 1986 "People Power" public uprising.

But the friendship with Trump endured, with Trump often asking Marcos Jr. and other Philippine officials: "How's Imelda?" Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press.

"Personal connections are very important to him," Romualdez said.

When the Philippine leader met Trump in the White House last year, he carried a note from his mother that thanked the U.S. president for his strong backing of the Philippines. "President Trump was very happy and told Marcos, 'please say hello to your mother,'" according to Romualdez.

Trump is also expected to announce a series of commercial deals and investments in the aviation, defense, energy, and technology sectors, before heading to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Copyright 2026 NPR