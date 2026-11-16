NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back for 2027

Students and teachers, it's time to turn on your microphones and start recording – in January, the NPR Student Podcast Challenge returns for its ninth year.

Since its launch in 2018, our annual audio storytelling competition for students in grades four through 12 has introduced more than 90,000 students to the world of podcasting.

During that time we've heard from students, teachers, parents and educators around the country about how they've enjoyed participating – and how much they've learned along the way.

"I can't tell you how many of my students come back to tell me this project was the most meaningful thing they did while in middle school," says Laura Frisbie, an advanced learning teacher at Minnetonka Middle School West, in Excelsior, Minn. "What a powerful way for students to use their voices in an authentic way and share a message that is important to them."

For teachers coming to the competition for the first time, maybe looking to shake things up in your classroom and try something new, we've got tons of resources available to help you get started. And for our returning educators, there's plenty there to draw on to help your students get better.

How it will work

The 2027 competition will open Jan. 4, to students in grades four through 12. You'll have until May 30 to submit. Grand prize winners will be announced after summer break in September.

Our NPR education team will listen to every single one (more than 22,000 podcasts so far!) and narrow them down to a list of finalists and honorable mentions.

From those entries, our judges will select the grand-prize winners: one for grades five through eight, and another in grades nine through 12. Since 2024, we've also opened our contest to fourth-graders, and we choose winners and honorable mentions from that category as well.

"The Student Podcast Challenge gives kids an opportunity to shine and tell their own stories," says Ameya Desai, a middle school student in San Jose, Calif., who was our first-ever two-time winner. "Every kid should podcast about something they feel strongly about, something that's personal to them, something they have ties to."

Over the years, we've found that the best podcasts are the ones where students bring a particular passion for the story they want to tell.

For example, here are some of our favorite entries from last year:

These fifth graders in Hewlett, N.Y., for the celebration of the USA's 250th birthday, asked each other: "What do you really know about our country?"

An Iowa middle schooler told the story of her grandfather's dementia, and her struggle to understand how the disease took him from her.

A group of high school students explored a scientific mystery linked to a gas leak in their town of Glasford, Ill. And a student in Los Altos, Calif., told the story of how a football coach's courage and dedication defied the odds and changed the lives of students.

Resources

To learn more about making a podcast, you can start by reading the rest of this announcement post, and check out our student podcasting resources page. And subscribe to our newsletter for updates from the contest team.

It's worth noting that several of our finalists and past winners (including this year's middle school and high school grand prize winners) were first-time podcasters, so you can do it too!

And here are two important rules to keep in mind:

Podcasts must be between three and eight minutes. We're pretty strict about this so make sure your story falls within that range.

Because of legal considerations, we have specific rules about what music you can, and can't, use in your podcast.

A special note here: Parents and educators, step away from the microphone! Please, no podcasts produced or edited by adults. The entries should be original work by students (see FAQ section below). Each year, we've had to disqualify some entries for clearly breaking this rule.

And, students, please keep it clean! No offensive language will be allowed.

As noted above, students do need to work with a teacher, educator or family member — who is 18 years or older — to fill out the submission form to enter the contest.

Other important stuff

Our judges will select a middle school and high school grand prize winner. The grand prize includes a certificate, a trophy and a visit from the NPR education team. The team will interview the winner and their teacher for a story to appear on an NPR program, such as Morning Edition or All Things Considered.

In previous years, many podcasts created by our other finalists and honorable mention recipients, including some of our fourth graders, have aired on various NPR programs and podcasts. They've also received additional recognition from their schools or school districts, and many winners have been interviewed by local media.

In other words, it's a great opportunity to share your story and get a lot of people to listen to it.

Some "Sound Advice" from the contest team

Before you hit the record button, check out our podcasting resources. We have a starting out guide for student podcasters and a curriculum guide for educators.

In them, we cover everything from how to tell a good story, how to sound like yourself on mic to how to use music in your podcast, among other topics. Even, and we're serious about this: how making a pillow fort can make you sound better!

There are other good resources out there too: Check out this audio storytelling toolkit and recording tutorial from PBS News Student Reporting Labs. Or The Student Podcast Playbook, a four-week podcasting curriculum created by our friends at The Bell.

You can find more tips and tricks on The Students' Podcast, which our team created to help you make a good podcast. We also encourage you to get a feel for what we're looking for by listening to last year's high school winner and middle school winner, and previous years' winning entries.

Quick FAQ

Here are a few questions we get over and over again each year. For any other questions, don't hesitate to reach out to us at studentpodcastchallenge@npr.org.

What's an appropriate way teachers and adults can be involved?

All eligible contest entries must be written, recorded and produced by students. We welcome teachers and educators to incorporate podcasting into their class curriculum and walk students through the basics of audio recording and editing. And as a part of this process, we understand that students may be getting feedback from the adults involved. Bottom line, we ask the adults to provide coaching and guidance, but to make sure that the podcasts submitted are original work by the students.

And, of course, that goes for the use of AI in your podcasts as well! Here's NPR's policy on the use of artificial intelligence for our journalists. While students these days may be using AI tools in gathering information or conducting research, we've added a box on our application asking you to acknowledge that you didn't use AI in the writing or performance of your podcast.

Am I allowed to use this song or sound effect in my podcast?

Here's an excerpt from our rules page that discusses music and copyrighted audio:

"Pre-recorded music may not be used. Entrants may include live performances of public domain songs or non-copyrightable rhythm elements if it is relevant to the story. For avoidance of doubt, for the purposes of these Official Rules, "public domain" does not mean "publicly available"; it means that copyright has expired and the material is no longer under copyright protection. We encourage Entrants to err on the side of excluding music if the Entrant is not sure whether the music is copyrighted or not."

You can use your own audio, interviews, field recordings or natural sound, music or sound effects you recorded for the podcast. We advise not using audio if the student isn't sure about copyright.

On our entry form, we ask you to confirm that any music in your podcast is either copyright free, or self-produced.

Can I submit more than one podcast?

Yes! You can submit as many entries as you'd like. Just make sure that each of your podcast entries are (1) between three and eight minutes in length and (2) don't use copyrighted audio. We wouldn't want any of your work to be disqualified.

And we really do listen to every single entry. So whether it's you and your friend's podcast, a class assignment or a passion project you're finally putting together, we're excited to hear from you and listen to whatever you got for us.

And, as we said above, for more tips, advice and the latest updates on this year's contest, make sure to sign up for our newsletter. Students, we can't wait to hear your stories. Good luck!

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