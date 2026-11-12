Casualties continue to rise after Brooklyn building collapses

The New York City Fire Department reported Thursday that more victims had been found after a three-story residential building in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn collapsed a day earlier.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said six people had been declared dead at the scene. Two others died in a hospital. 18 other people were injured in the building collapse.
Search efforts are continuing with more than 250 firefighters and emergency workers deployed to the site, according to city officials.
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