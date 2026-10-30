2026 midterm election voter guides: Find local resources in your community

Updated October 30, 2026 at 2:01 AM PDT

We are days away from the 2026 midterms .

Beyond key Senate and House races , the NPR network is following governor races and ballot measures on abortion, LGBTQ+ rights, billionaire taxes, and more.

More from NPR: Here's a look at the 36 races for governor this year

NPR member stations are gathering information for voters — from voter guides down to local races. They offer guides, resources and news reporting from communities across the country to help you be informed for this year's midterm election.

More from NPR: With days to go before the midterms, data shows the U.S. economy is doing well

More from NPR: These are the House races to watch in the 2026 midterm election on Nov. 3

Scroll through to find your state and the resources available from your local member station.

Alabama

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Election from Alabama Public Radio

Alaska

Voting resources:

➡️ Voting guide from Alaska Public Media

➡️ 2026 Alaska Voter Guide from KTOO Public Media

Arizona

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from KJZZ

Local reporting:

📍Maricopa County from KJZZ

Arkansas

Voting resources:

➡️ KUAF voter guide: 2026 Arkansas general election from KUAF

More from NPR: In Arkansas, Democrats see an opening at the edge of the competitive midterms map

California

Voting resources:

➡️ Statewide voter guide from KQED

➡️ The LAist Voter Game Plan for Los Angeles from LAist

➡️San Diego voter guide from KPBS

➡️ Statewide California voter guide from CalMatters

Local reporting:

📍 The LAist Voter Game Plan for Orange counties from LAist

Colorado

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide from Colorado Public Radio

Local reporting:

📍 Denver local news from Denverite

📍 Southern Colorado voter guide from KRCC and CPR from KRCC

Connecticut

Voting resources:

➡️ Connecticut Voter guide from WHSU

Delaware

Voting resources:

➡️ Delaware voter guide from WHYY

Local reporting:

➡️ Delaware voter guide from WHYY

Florida

Voting resources:

➡️ Florida voter guide from WUSF

➡️ Florida voter guide from WLRN

Local reporting:

📍 Tampa area voter guide from WUSF

📍 North Central Florida early voting guide from WUFT

📍 South Florida Amendments Guide from WLRN

📍 South Florida: How, where to vote from WLRN

📍 South Florida Election Coverage from WLRN

📍 Central Florida Voter Guide from Central Florida Public Media

Georgia

Voting resources:

➡️ Georgia voter guide from GPB

➡️ WABE's Georgia Voter Guide from WABE

More from NPR: Georgia voters weigh the war in Iran, rising costs and Trump's record ahead of midterms

Hawaii

Voting resources:

➡️ Hawaii voter guide from Hawaiʻi Public Radio

Idaho

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide for the 2026 General Election in Idaho from Boise State Public Radio

Illinois

Voting resources:

➡️ St. Louis Voter Guide: What to know about the 2026 election in Missouri and Illinois

➡️ Election 2026: Illinois Voter Information from WSIU

Indiana

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Voter Guide from WYFI

➡️ 2026 Indiana General Election from Indiana Public Radio

Iowa

Voting resources:

➡️ Iowa voter guide from Iowa Public Radio

Kansas

Voting resources:

➡️ Kansas City area voter guide from KCUR

Local reporting:

📍 Kansas judge vote guide from KCUR

Kentucky

Voting resources:

➡️ Kentucky Voter Guide from Kentucky Public Radio

➡️ 2026 General Election Guide from WKMS

Local reporting:

📍 Portal de elecciones legislativas en Ohio y Kentucky [How to vote in Ohio and Kentucky in Spanish] from WVXU

📍 Northern Kentucky District 4 from WVXU

Louisiana

Local reporting:

📍 Baton Rouge election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot Nov. 3 from WRKF

📍 New Orleans election guide: What to know before you cast your ballot Nov. 3 from WWNO

Maine

Voting resources:

➡️ Maine Voter Guide from Maine Public

Maryland

Voting resources:

➡️ Maryland 2026 Midterm Voter Guide from WAMU

Massachusetts

Voting resources:

➡️ Greater Boston/Massachusetts voter guide from WBUR

Michigan

Voting resources:

➡️ Michigan Election Coverage from Michigan Public

➡️ November Midterm Election Master Guide 2026 from Michigan Public

➡️ Where Michigan's 2026 governor candidates stand on key issues from Michigan Public

Local reporting:

📍 How Michigan Attorney General candidates would approach the job from Michigan Public

📍 Meet Michigan's Supreme Court candidates from Michigan Public

📍 Southeast Michigan Voter Guide from WDET 101.9 FM

Minnesota

Voting resources:

📍 Voter Guide for Northern Minnesota (includes statewide races) from KAXE

Local reporting:

📍 MPR News Build Your Ballot tool from MPR News

Missouri

Voting resources:

➡️ Missouri voter guide from KCUR

➡️ KUAF voter guide: 2026 Missouri general election from KUAF

Local reporting:

📍 What to know about the 2026 election in Missouri from St. Louis Public Radio

📍 St. Louis Voter Guide: Missouri judges — Who's on the ballot and what to know about them from St. Louis Public Radio

📍 Missouri judge guide - KC area from KCUR

Montana

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Montana Elections from Montana Public Radio

Nebraska

Local reporting:

📍 Campaign Connection 2026 from Nebraska Public Media

New Hampshire

Voting resources:

➡️ New Hampshire Voter Guide from New Hampshire Public Radio

Local reporting:

📍 Ballot question explainer: Register of probate question from New Hampshire Public Radio

📍 Ballot question explainer: School tax cap question from New Hampshire Public Radio

📍 1st Congressional District guide from New Hampshire Public Radio

New Jersey

Voting resources:

➡️ New Jersey voter guide from WHYY

New Mexico

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Election Coverage from KUNM

Local reporting:

📍 2026 New Mexico Elections: Compare the Candidates & Review Your Ballot from KUNM

New York

Voting resources:

➡️ New York Voter Guide/Local Election Coverage from WSHU

📍 Central and Upstate New York Voter Guide from WRVO Public Media

➡️ Southern Tier voter guide and elections news from WSKG

North Carolina

Voting resources:

➡️ North Carolina voter and election guide from WFAE

North Dakota

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Midterm Election from Prairie Public Radio

Ohio

Voting resources:

📍 Columbus and Central Ohio Voter Guide from WOSU

📍 Southwest Ohio voter guide from WVXU

📍 Portal de elecciones legislativas en Ohio y Kentucky [How to vote in Ohio and Kentucky in Spanish] from WVXU

More from NPR: Ohio could decide control of the Senate. Its rural voters might decide the winner

Oklahoma

Voting resources:

➡️ Oklahoma voter guide from KOSU

➡️ KUAF voter guide: 2026 Oklahoma general election from KUAF

Oregon

Voting resources:

➡️ KLCC Voter Guide for 2026 Midterms from KLCC

➡️ Election 2026: What to know in Oregon from Jefferson Public Radio

➡️ OPB Ballot Guide 2026 from OPB

Pennsylvania

Voting resources:

➡️ Pennsylvania voter guide from WHYY

➡️ Every voter in Pennsylvania can cast a mail ballot if they want. Here's how. from WITF

➡️ How to vote 'over the counter' by mail in Pennsylvania from WITF

➡️ WESA Voter Guide from WESA

Local reporting:

📍 Central and northern Pennsylvania election news from WPSU

South Carolina

Voting resources:

➡️ South Carolina voter and election guide from WFAE

South Dakota

Voting resources:

➡️ South Dakota voter guide from SDPB

Tennessee

Voting resources:

➡️ Voter guide and election coverage for Tennessee from WPLN

Local reporting:

📍 East Tennessee Voter Guide from WUOT

Texas

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Voter Guide: Who's running in the midterm elections? from TPR

➡️ How to vote in the November 2026 midterm election in the Houston area from Houston Public Media

Local reporting:

📍 North Texas elections news from KERA

📍 Austin-area voter guides and election stories from KUT

Utah

Voting resources:

➡️ A quick Utah voters guide to the 2026 election from KUER

➡️ 2026 election from Utah Public Radio

Vermont

Voting resources:

➡️ Vermont election 2026: Look up who's on your ballot and where to vote from Vermont Public

Local reporting:

➡️ Vermont election 2026 hub from Vermont Public

Virginia

Voting resources:

➡️ Virginia Elections: Your comprehensive voter guide from Virginia Elections Collaborative: VPM, WAMU, WHRO, WMRA and Radio IQ

Washington

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 Election from KNKX

➡️ Seattle and Washington state elections news from KUOW Public Radio

Local reporting:

➡️ KNKX key races guide from KNKX

David Ryder / Getty Images Opened ballot envelopes sit in a bin during the processing of ballots for the midterm elections at the King County Elections headquarters on October 23, 2026 in Renton, Washington. Workers have already begun processing ballots in Washington, which uses mail-in voting.

West Virginia

Voting resources:

➡️ West Virginia Voter Guide from WVPB

Wisconsin

Local reporting:

📍 Southeastern Wisconsin Voter Guide from WUWM 89.7 FM - Milwaukee's NPR

Wyoming

Voting resources:

➡️ 2026 General Election Info from Wyoming Public Radio



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