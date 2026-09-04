With jury deadlocked, judge declares a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy's murder case

Updated September 4, 2026 at 12:04 PM PDT

The judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her three young children in 2023. This came after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denied the request of Clancy's defense attorney for an emergency appeal Friday.

After deliberating for six days, the jury told the judge they could not reach a verdict because one juror did not agree with the 11 others.

The judge said the jury's note read, "It is with a heavy heart that we report we are unable to come to a unanimous decision, and we will not be able to." as WBUR reported.

Read WBUR's ongoing coverage of this case here.

The Supreme Judicial Court heard the case early Friday afternoon. The appeal asked that the court either excuse the juror who is allegedly refusing to follow instructions or inquire further to determine whether the juror can in fact follow the judge's instructions to correctly apply the law.

Clancy's lawyers wrote in the appeal that the holdout juror's "reasoning reflects a bias against those who suffer from debilitating mental illness."

Clancy, 36, was charged with strangling 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan, in the family's home in Duxbury, Mass. Her defense argued she should not be held criminally liable because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time, an approach often called the insanity defense. The prosecution argued Clancy was well enough to plan and act intentionally.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan to dismiss a holdout juror on Thursday. Reddington referenced two notes the jury foreperson sent the court about the juror, who, according to Reddington, admitted doubt but refused to join the other 11 jurors in finding Clancy not guilty .

However, Judge William Sullivan denied that request. He did however instruct the jury on the meaning of "reasonable doubt."

When asking the judge to give him time for an appeal on Friday, Reddington said of the holdout juror, "I believe that this is a situation where there is a clear and present danger that this individual, for some reason, what it is we don't know, but is taking a position that's intractable, regardless of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."

Reddington also asked the judge to survey the jury to see if they could reach an agreement on a lesser charge, such as second-degree murder or manslaughter, before declaring a mistrial, so that Clancy couldn't be tried again for first-degree murder. The judge denied that request as well.

The district attorney will now decide whether to re-try the case. Clancy will remain in custody in a state hospital where she has been held for more than three years. The district attorney could consider lesser charges, such as second-degree murder or manslaughter — if they do that, they could request a bench trial decided by a judge, not a jury.

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington told reporters outside court Wednesday that he is prepared to defend her again if need be: "I'm ready to try it next week," he said.

Grueling weeks of testimony

In a trial that stretched over five weeks, included more than 80 witnesses and attracted international attention to the issue of postpartum mental health, jurors heard competing theories about Clancy's mental condition. While both sides agreed she was struggling, the key question under Massachusetts law was whether her mental state made her unable to tell right from wrong, or to follow the law, as WBUR reported .

Clancy's attorneys said she was in the grips of mental illness at the time of the killings.

The defense called forensic psychologist Paul Zeizel who testified that Clancy was experiencing postpartum psychosis, as NPR reported , noting that she said she heard a male voice ordering her to kill her children and herself. She attempted suicide shortly after killing the children.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or be in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline .

They also noted that she sought medical help repeatedly, but they said she didn't receive effective care and was overmedicated. (Clancy and her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, have filed separate medical malpractice suits against some of her health care providers.)

"I'm appalled and disgusted," Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington said of her medical care. "It's repulsive what happened here."

The prosecution argued Clancy was well enough to plan and act intentionally and tried to keep the jury's attention focused on the horrifying nature of the killings.

They called another forensic psychologist, Kirk Heilbrun, who said it would be "very, very unusual" for someone with psychosis to hear a voice only once.

But in closing statements, District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said mental health issues are irrelevant.

"This case is not about our mental health system or how it treats women," she said. "That's a distraction to get you angry and passionate about an important issue, but an issue that's not on trial here."

The jury, made up of nine women and three men, had to assess hundreds of pieces of evidence and weeks of disturbing testimony.

Clancy did not testify during the trial. Two nurses accompanied her to the court proceedings and Clancy engaged with her attorney throughout. She is paralyzed from the waist down after a suicide attempt following killing her children. She became emotional several times during the trial and at one point when a doctor was detailing the injuries to her children, Clancy sobbed so loudly that the Judge William F. Sullivan temporarily stopped the trial.

Patrick Clancy testified that after the birth of their third child, his ex-wife was under the care of several mental health clinicians, but continued to deteriorate. Although she had expressed thoughts of harming herself and the children, he said he never thought she would hurt the kids

"Her parents came up and I think I asked her at some point, you know, 'Do you feel like you need to be kept away from them (the children) ?' And she said no," Clancy testified.

Attention on maternal mental health

The trial, which was livestreamed, magnetized attention to the issue of maternal mental health. In numerous articles and op-eds, medical experts and women's health advocates said Clancy's case highlights the need for changes in medical care to prevent tragedies like this.

Postpartum psychosis is temporary and treatable, but patients often have trouble getting a diagnosis and proper care, Veerle Bergink, a psychiatrist and director of the Women's Mental Health Center at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told NPR . "We know that we don't train our doctors in it, that it's massively missed," she said.

Hundreds of people showed up at the courthouse to show support for Clancy, who many see as a victim of a health care system that doesn't provide effective support for new mothers.

" I think that every one of us women believe that it could be any one of us," Renee Kimball, from Maine, the event's lead organizer, told WBUR . "Any one of us who have dealt with mental health, anxiety, depression, postpartum — I think we just know that any one of us could be sitting in her chair."

This is a developing story and will be updated.



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