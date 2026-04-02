Ziggy Stardust and Hacky Sack: What life was like the last time we went to the moon

The Artemis II rocket launched on Wednesday, carrying astronauts to the moon for the first time in over half a century.

The four-person crew is headed on a 10-day, 230,000-mile journey around the moon and back — a pivotal test of the Orion spacecraft that NASA hopes will bring future astronauts to the lunar surface as soon as 2028 and Mars after that.

The last time humans went to the moon was the Apollo 17 mission in December 1972.

The final Apollo mission involved three astronauts: Command module pilot Ronald Evans orbited above as Eugene Cernan and Harrison "Jack" Schmitt — a professional geologist, in a notable first — touched down on the moon's Taurus-Littrow valley.

The pair spent just over three days on the lunar surface, collecting some 250 pounds of moon rock and soil samples. They set multiple records, including the longest stay on the moon (75 hours), the most lunar samples collected and the longest mission duration at 12 days, 14 hours.

NASA/Getty Images / Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive NASA astronaut Eugene Cernan, commander of the Apollo 17 lunar mission, is welcomed back to Earth after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 19, 1972.

The crew knew they would be the last to visit the moon at least for the foreseeable future, as NASA had decided two years earlier to cancel the remaining Apollo missions, primarily due to budget cuts.

Cernan became the last human to walk on the moon on Dec. 14, 1972. He acknowledged the significance of the moment out loud as he stepped off the lunar surface, seemingly nodding to Neil Armstrong's infamous words from the 1969 moon landing.

"As we leave the moon and Taurus-Littrow, we leave as we came — and God willing as we shall return: with peace, and in hope, for all mankind," said Cernan, who died in 2017.

A lot has changed in the 53 years since. Here's what life was like the last time astronauts launched to the moon.

A banner year for geopolitics, pop culture and technology

-/AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Richard Nixon became the first U.S. president to visit China in February 1972.

The year 1972 is in many ways synonymous with upheaval: the uncovering of the Watergate scandal, "Bloody Sunday" in Northern Ireland, the "Munich massacre" at the 1972 Olympics, North Vietnam's "Easter Offensive" in the final years of the Vietnam War — and antiwar protests at college campuses and political conventions.

That was the year President Nixon announced that no more draftees would be sent to Vietnam, and the year he visited China in a presidential first.

The Volkswagen Beetle officially surpassed the Ford Model T as the most popular — and most-produced — car in the world. And a gallon of regular gasoline cost 36 cents, or the equivalent of $2.53 a gallon today, according to the AARP.

Keystone/Getty Images / Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive Herbie, the anthropomorphic Volkswagen Beetle featured in the 1969 Disney film The Love Bug, terrorizes a young woman at a car show in Berlin in June 1972.

1972 was also a major year for still-beloved cultural creations. It marked the debut of David Bowie's alter ego Ziggy Stardust, the formation of ABBA, the opening of Grease on Broadway. The top-selling album of the year was Neil Young's Harvest, and the biggest box office hit was The Godfather, which came out in March.

Fashion was dominated by bold colors and patterns, bell-bottoms, shawls, platform shoes and synthetic fabrics, as part of "the Polyester Decade." Style icons included Bianca Jagger, Jane Birkin and Diana Ross.

Central Press/Getty Images / Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger, pictured in 1972, were among the style icons of the era.

There was a lot of news, but fewer ways to consume it. Some 95 percent of U.S. households owned televisions, according to Census data, and just three commercial broadcast networks dominated the airwaves: ABC, CBS and NBC. Total print newspaper circulation reached a record 62.5 million, before it began to drop.

And of course, it was a time of innovation — and not just in space. The digital watch made its debut. Atari published "Pong," the first commercially successful arcade video game. Other key inventions from that year include the floppy disk, the first handheld scientific calculator (the HP-35) and the Hacky Sack. McDonald's Egg McMuffin entered test markets, and Shrinky Dinks were on the brink of creation.

According to Merriam Webster, some of the words recorded in print for the first time in 1972 include: animatronic, beer pong, bird flu, habanero, garage band, glam rock, lowrider, page-turner, sound bite, spaghetti strap, veggie burger, women's studies and yard sale. Far out!

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