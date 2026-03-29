The Final Four is set with UConn stunning Duke to join Illinois, Arizona and Michigan

The Final Four is set. Illinois will face UConn and Michigan will take on Arizona next Saturday, with the winners squaring off two nights later for the national title.

The Arizona-Michigan game is a matchup of top seeds. UConn, after a 19-point comeback for a 73-72 win over Duke, is seeded second and will play No. 3 seed Illinois.

Arizona is the early favorite to take the title next Monday night in Indianapolis, listed at 19-10 odds by BetMGM Sportsbook, followed closely by the Wolverines — coming off a 95-62 drubbing of Tennessee on Sunday — at 2-1.

Michigan is a 1 1/2-point favorite in its semifinal.

The Huskies beat Duke with a 3-pointer from the logo with 0.4 seconds left by Braylon Mullins, who grew up just outside of Indianapolis and will return home looking for more magic. The is the third trip to the Final Four in four seasons for UConn (33-5), which won it all the last two times it made it.

Arizona (36-2) is back at the Final Four for the first time since 2001 and hasn't won the title since 1997.

Michigan (35-3) is in search of its second title — the other came in 1989.

And lllinois (28-8) has never won it all; the Illini last made the Final Four in 2005.

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