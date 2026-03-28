Photos: 'No Kings' protests across the country

In large cities and small towns across the country, millions took to the streets today in protest against the policies of President Trump and his administration.

Organized by "No Kings," a network of progressive groups opposed to the administration's agenda, the protests are the third wave of demonstrations since the President took office for a second term. Last year, millions attended protests in June and again in October.

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Martin do Nascimento / KQED / KQED Crowds assemble at the Embarcadero in San Francisco prior to the start of the protest.

Jaida Grey Eagle / MPR News / MPR News Thousands of community members marched in the flagship "No Kings" protest in St. Paul.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Thousands sign a banner in Hartford at the Capitol that says "We the People."

Natalie Behring / Getty Images / Getty Images Protesters hold signs and chant slogans in Driggs, Idaho.

Jon Cherry / Getty Images / Getty Images Demonstrators gather while holding signs near a roadside in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Ken Cedeno / AFP / AFP Demonstrators walk across the Memorial Bridge from Arlington, Virginia into Washington, DC.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images Demonstrators march down 7th Avenue and Broadway in Manhattan.

Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public / Connecticut Public Ken MacDonald tears up in Hartford as he listens to a speech about the plight of his fellow veterans.

Patricia Lim / KUT News / KUT News A large crowd marches across the South First bridge toward a gathering at Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas.

Grant Blankenship / GPB News / GPB News Lindsay Holliday waves an American flag in Rosa Parks Square in Macon, Georgia.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Demonstrators in downtown St. Louis walk by large banners decrying the U.S. conflict in Iran and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Arthur Mansavage / GBH News / GBH News Kat Carves works on a ice sculpture that says 'End Ice' ahead of the rally on the Boston Common in Boston.

Elijah Nouvelage / AFP / AFP Protestors march across an overpass near the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta.

Gustavo Hernandez / KQED / KQED Protesters hold a banner reading "End the wars, stop ICE, general strike" at Embarcadero Plaza in San Francisco.

Julie Denesha / KCUR / KCUR Maria Perry, left, and John Stock, right, joined protesters gathering in Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Duane Inge, a 63-year-old demonstrator, protests in front of Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

Shaban Athuman / VPM / VPM A protestor wears a "Let's be brave" pin at a rally in Richmond, Virginia.

Ken Cedeno / AFP / AFP Demonstrators in costumes stand along the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Shaban Athuman / VPM News / VPM News Protestors listens as speakers address the crowd gathered in Richmond, Virginia.

Charly Triballeau / AFP / AFP Protesters descend on Times Square in New York City.

Steven Garcia / Minnesota Public Radio / Minnesota Public Radio Demonstrators begin to march from the Western Sculpture Garden at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul.