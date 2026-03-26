As TSA agents miss another paycheck, what's happening at airports with private security?
At 20 airports around the U.S., security screeners are getting paid as usual despite the ongoing DHS shutdown — because they're private contractors. Will more airports look at privatizing security?
At 20 airports around the U.S., security screeners are getting paid as usual despite the ongoing DHS shutdown — because they're private contractors. Will more airports look at privatizing security?
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