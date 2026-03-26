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As TSA agents miss another paycheck, what's happening at airports with private security?

NPR | By Joel Rose
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:45 PM PDT

At 20 airports around the U.S., security screeners are getting paid as usual despite the ongoing DHS shutdown — because they're private contractors. Will more airports look at privatizing security?

At 20 airports around the U.S., security screeners are getting paid as usual despite the ongoing DHS shutdown — because they're private contractors. Will more airports look at privatizing security?

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Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
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