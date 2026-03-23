© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Trump gold coin is not normal

NPR
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:34 PM PDT
The front of the proposed commemorative gold coin features the likeness of President Trump.
Commission of Fine Arts
The front of the proposed commemorative gold coin features the likeness of President Trump.

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts has voted to approve the design for a new commemorative gold coin.


On one side, an eagle in flight – on the other, a portrait of President Trump, staring directly at the viewer.

Federal law prohibits living people from being featured on U.S. coins – though the Trump administration believes the Treasury Department has authority here.

Moreover, it breaks a norm that dates to the beginning of the country.

Caroline Turco, a curator at the Money Museum of the American Numismatic Association, explains.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Karen Zamora and Connor Donevan, with audio engineering by Ted Mebane. It was edited by Patrick Jarenwattananon. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
Donate