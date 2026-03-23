The Trump gold coin is not normal
The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts has voted to approve the design for a new commemorative gold coin.
On one side, an eagle in flight – on the other, a portrait of President Trump, staring directly at the viewer.
Federal law prohibits living people from being featured on U.S. coins – though the Trump administration believes the Treasury Department has authority here.
Moreover, it breaks a norm that dates to the beginning of the country.
Caroline Turco, a curator at the Money Museum of the American Numismatic Association, explains.
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