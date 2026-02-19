Internal memo details cosmetic changes and facility repairs to Kennedy Center

An internal email obtained by NPR details some of the projected refurbishments planned for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The renovations are more modest in scale and scope than what President Trump has publicly outlined for the revamped arts center, and it is unclear whether or not these plans are the extent of the intended renovations.

The email was sent on Feb. 2 by Brooks Boeke, the director of the Friends of the Kennedy Center volunteer program, to tour leaders and some staffers at the arts complex. In a response to NPR emailed Tuesday, Roma Daravi, the Kennedy Center's vice president of public relations, wrote: "The Trump Kennedy Center has been completely transparent about the renovations needed to restore and revitalize the institution, ever since these proposals were unveiled for Congressional approval last summer. The changes that the Center will undergo as part of this intensive beautification and restoration project are critical to saving the building, enhancing the patron experience and transforming America's cultural center into a world-class destination."

The center's closure was announced after many prominent artists canceled their planned appearances, saying that the Trump administration had politicized the arts. The Washington National Opera, which had been a resident organization at the Kennedy Center, left its home there last month, citing a "financially challenging relationship" under the center's current leadership; The Washington Post, in an analysis of Kennedy Center ticket sales last October, reported that ticket sales had plummeted since Trump became the center's chairman – even before the complex's board renamed the venue as the Trump-Kennedy Center in December.

In her memo, Boeke cited Carissa Faroughi, the Kennedy Center's director of the program management office. Boeke said that upcoming renovations to the complex's Concert Hall will include replacing seating and installing marble armrests, which President Trump touted on his Truth Social platform in December as "unlike anything ever done or seen before!" Other changes include new carpeting, replacement of the wood flooring on the Concert Hall stage and "strategic painting."

The planned changes to the Grand Foyer, Hall of States and Hall of Nations include a change of color scheme, from the current red carpeting and seating to "black with a gold pattern." The carpeting and furnishings in these three areas and its electrical outlets were redone just two years ago, according to the Kennedy Center, and were accomplished without interrupting performances and programming.

Other planned work on the complex include upgrades of the HVAC, safety and electrical systems as well as improving parking. It is unclear whether these plans are the extent of the intended renovations; Daravi declined to answer that specific question.

The scope of the project as outlined in the memo differs sharply from public statements by President Trump, who said earlier this month on social media and in exchanges with the press that he intends a "complete rebuilding" and large-scale changes to the Kennedy Center, and that the arts complex is "dilapidated" and "dangerous" in its current state.

Earlier this month, Trump said that a two-year shutdown of the Kennedy Center is necessary to execute these renovations. This idea was echoed by the center's president, Richard Grenell. Grenell wrote on X that the Kennedy Center "desperately needs this renovation and temporarily closing the Center just makes sense - it will enable us to better invest our resources, think bigger and make the historic renovations more comprehensive."

On Feb. 1, Trump announced his plans to close the center entirely for two years "for Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding" to create what he said "can be, without question, the finest Performing Arts Facility of its kind, anywhere in the World." He later said that the project would cost around $200 million. The announcement came after many prominent artists had canceled their existing scheduled appearances at the Kennedy Center.



