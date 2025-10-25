© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
What are your unique holiday traditions? NPR wants to know

By NPR Staff
Published October 25, 2025 at 3:00 AM PDT
Revelers dressed as holiday characters participate in the annual SantaCon pub crawl in December 2023 in New York City.
Stephanie Keith
/
Getty Images
Revelers dressed as holiday characters participate in the annual SantaCon pub crawl in December 2023 in New York City.

The holiday season is full of traditions and we all celebrate them a bit differently.

We want to know your most unique holiday traditions. What makes celebrating this time of year feel special for you?

Do you light lobster trap trees in New England or watch Santa surf in California?

We want to hear them all — funny, quirky or bizarre.

Fill out this form to tell NPR about your unique tradition and we may be in touch for an upcoming story.

NPR News
NPR Staff
