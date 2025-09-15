© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Trump, fascinated by the royals, gets a rare second U.K. state visit

By Danielle Kurtzleben
Published September 15, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on their first state visit to the United Kingdom on June 4, 2019, ahead of a dinner with then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Chris Jackson
/
AFP
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump on their first state visit to the United Kingdom on June 4, 2019, ahead of a dinner with then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer paid his first visit to President Trump in the Oval Office this year, he came bearing a very special gift.

"I was just notified by letter from King Charles that he's extended, through the prime minister, a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom. And that's a great honor because it's never happened before," Trump said at the time, brandishing the invitation.

Trump has long talked about how he admires the royal family, and his state visit with Queen Elizabeth II was a highlight of his first term. For the British government, extending an unprecedented second such honor also opens the door to influencing Trump on issues like support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

President Trump shows an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit on February 27, 2025.
Carl Court / Getty Images North America
/
Getty Images North America
President Trump shows an invitation from King Charles for a second state visit on February 27, 2025.

"It seems almost crude, but it's almost exactly that — the U.K. knows that its leverage in its soft power when it comes to Trump comes through the royal family — he has a long affiliation and a kind of affinity to the royal family," said Evie Aspinall, director of the British Foreign Policy Group, a London-based think-tank.

Even though Trump is not popular in the U.K. — and his upcoming visit is expected to draw big protests, as his 2019 state visit did — leveraging his interest in the monarchy for the U.K.'s benefit is viewed as a sensible diplomatic move, Aspinall said.

President Trump sits with Queen Elizabeth II during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019.
Daniel Leal / AFP
/
AFP
President Trump sits with Queen Elizabeth II during an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, in Portsmouth, southern England, on June 5, 2019.

Trump's interest in the royals comes from his mother

Trump's long fascination with the royal family has to do in part with his mother. In many interviews over the years, he has talked about her fascination with Queen Elizabeth.

"She was a big fan of the queen, I have to tell you," Trump told podcaster Miranda Devine in July. "And anytime the queen was on television, my mother liked watching. She said, 'Oh, the queen's on.'"

Trump said he felt a sense of awe when meeting the queen in his first term. "I was walking up and I was thinking, 'Can you imagine my mother seeing the scene?'" Trump said in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan in 2018.

He was downright reverential in talking about the queen, adding: "She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful."

President Trump toasts then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a state visit on June 4, 2019.
Chris Jackson / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
President Trump toasts then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during a state visit on June 4, 2019.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will meet with the King and other members of the royal family on Wednesday in a visit scheduled to include a carriage procession, military bands, and a state banquet at Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, he will meet with Starmer at his countryside estate called Chequers where they will discuss bilateral issues and hold a press conference.

The U.K. state visit is a rite of passage for U.S. presidents

Trump's not unusual in being impressed by the royals, said Nicole Hemmer, a professor of history at Vanderbilt University.

"These state visits have been, I think, a highlight for many presidents, precisely because of the special relationship between the United States and the U.K.," she said, "particularly the visits with the royal family – being part of that pomp and circumstance that come along with being around royalty."

Trump's attention on the royals has gone beyond glitz, though. He was enamored with Princess Diana – in his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback, Trump wrote: "I only have one regret in the women department – that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer."

And he also has weighed in on recent royal family drama, saying that he thought Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were disrespectful to the late queen.

Hemmer said she sees a connection between Trump's interest in the royals and his view of the presidency.

"Trump himself has praised monarchical government and in fact, shared pictures online of himself imagined as a king, which is something that previous presidents have been very careful not to do precisely because the U.S. was born in revolution against monarchy," she said.

In 2023, ahead of King Charles' coronation, Trump expanded on his feelings about the British monarchy to Nigel Farage, a prominent right-wing British parliamentarian, on his news show.

"I think it's a very important event, I think it's a great thing," he said of the coronation. "A lot of people talk about the monarchy, should you have it or should you not. I think it's a fantastic thing. It holds your country together, largely."

Copyright 2025 NPR

President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
WPA Pool / Getty Images Europe
/
Getty Images Europe
President Trump and Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England.
NPR News
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
