© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What it's like to live with intrusive thoughts, illustrated

By LA Johnson
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT
LA Johnson/NPR

Have you ever had scary thoughts pop into your head that you just couldn't stop thinking about?

They're called intrusive thoughts, and they are distressing, repetitive and unwanted. They can be triggered by big life changes or mental health issues.

NPR's senior visuals producer LA Johnson, who struggled with these thoughts after giving birth to her second child, talks to mental health professionals U'nek Clarke and Brooke Smith about how to manage them. She illustrates her experience and the expert advice in a comic.

Editor's note: This comic will discuss mental health topics and suicidal ideation. If you are in crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline to connect with a counselor.

/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR
/ LA Johnson/NPR
/
LA Johnson/NPR

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
LA Johnson
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now