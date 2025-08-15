© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump and Putin meet today in Anchorage. Here's what to know

By Tamara Keith,
Danielle Kurtzleben Franco Ordoñez
Published August 15, 2025 at 2:00 AM PDT
FILE - President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
FILE - President Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit on July 7, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany.

Updated August 15, 2025 at 3:07 AM PDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — President Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska today, a momentous summit on American soil with a leader isolated by the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

Trump, who pledged a quick end to the war in Ukraine during his 2024 campaign, projected confidence ahead of the Anchorage summit — but remained vague about potential outcomes.

"Because of a certain relationship that he has with me, running this country … I believe now he's convinced that he's going to make a deal," Trump told Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade on Thursday. "He's going to make a deal."

The two leaders are expected to meet in Anchorage starting at 11 a.m. Alaska Time (3p ET).

Trump has been casting this meeting as a prelude for a potential second meeting that would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. On Thursday, he said he had three potential locations in mind, including Alaska.

"The more important meeting will be the second meeting that we're having: We're going to have a meeting with President Putin, President Zelenskyy, myself, and maybe we'll bring some of the European leaders on. Maybe not," he said on Thursday.

European leaders who have backed Ukraine in its fight against Russia spoke with Trump on Wednesday, saying Putin must agree to a ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine before any peace talks begin.

Trump and Putin will hold their talks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday that they would hold a joint press conference at the end of the summit.

Trump has expressed frustration that Putin was "just tapping me along" after conversations where Putin indicated he wanted peace in Ukraine were followed by strikes on civilian targets. Trump has given few details about why these talks would be different, though he did say this week that there would be "severe consequences" for Russia if it did not stop its war, without elaborating.

Trump has talked about the possibility of a "land swap" between Russia and Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has strongly opposed ceding territory, noting that doing so would violate his country's constitution.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now