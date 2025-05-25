Sunday Puzzle: Supermarket Brands

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter to get the brand name of something you might buy at a supermarket.

Ex. BOUNCY (paper towels) --> BOUNTY

1. SPRITZ (soft drink)

2. CRUST (toothpaste)

3. ACRID (deodorant)

4. SCORE (mouthwash)

5. WICKS (cough and cold medicine)

6. SPITTLES (candy)

7. ALIVE (pain relief)

8. ANVIL (pain refief)

9. ELDERS (glue)

10. TOAST (soap)

11. WINDER (glass cleaner)

12. GLARE (air freshener)

13. PIXIE (disposable tableware)

14. SKIMPY (peanut butter)

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Name a popular magazine. Rearrange its letters. Then add an O at the end and you'll name a prominent subject in this magazine's new issue. What magazine is it? Hint: You don't need to read this magazine in order to guess the answer.

Challenge answer

People Magazine

Winner

Maureen Perrotte of Ravena, New York.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr. The onetime country duo "Montgomery Gentry" and the classic song "Go on With the Wedding" have a very unusual wordplay property in common. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, May 29 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

