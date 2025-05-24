© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A hike on Cerro San Cristobal with stunning views of the Chilean Andes

By Brian Mann
Published May 24, 2025 at 6:01 AM PDT
The view of the Andes from Cerro San Cristobal above Santiago, Chile.
Brian Mann
/
NPR
The view of the Andes from Cerro San Cristobal above Santiago, Chile.

SANTIAGO, Chile — It's autumn in South America and in Chile's capital, Santiago, that means great hiking weather in the steep hills above the city.

Santiago is vast, more than six million people spread over the country's flat Central Valley. Jutting up from the city's busy neighborhoods are forested hills of volcanic rock.

After a few minutes of climbing, the noise and crowds give way to pine forests, birds and sweeping views.

Trees, wildflowers and cacti intersperse the trails on Cerro San Cristobal.
Brian Mann / NPR
/
NPR
Trees, wildflowers and cacti intersperse the trails on Cerro San Cristobal.

On Cerro San Cristobal, the dust trail rises past beautiful old stone walls. There are wildflowers everywhere and enough shade under the peppercorn trees to sit on a warm Sunday morning and enjoy the view.

The hills above Santiago, Chile, offer a bit of wildness in the midst of a bustling capital city.
Brian Mann / NPR
/
NPR
The hills above Santiago, Chile, offer a bit of wildness in the midst of a bustling capital city.

Despite the sun, on this day there was still fog down in the valley. The towers and hills of the city seemed to float on clouds.

Near the summit, two men who turn out to be park rangers ride past on beautiful brown horses.

Morning fog shrouds Santiago's neighborhoods and hills during an autumn hike.
Brian Mann / NPR
/
NPR
Morning fog shrouds Santiago's neighborhoods and hills during an autumn hike.

The top of San Cristobal rises nearly a thousand feet above Santiago. It can be crowded. There's a towering white statue of the Virgin Mary where people go to pray.

But a side path leads into the trees where the forest opens to amazing views of the city and the Andes in the distance. The mountains rise up like a curtain wall, crowned by a long buttress of snowfields and ice against the blue sky.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Santiago sprawls over Chile's Central Valley, but the city is framed by the soaring Andes Mountains.
Brian Mann / NPR
/
NPR
Santiago sprawls over Chile's Central Valley, but the city is framed by the soaring Andes Mountains.
NPR News
Brian Mann
Brian Mann is NPR's first national addiction correspondent. He also covers breaking news in the U.S. and around the world.
Public media is at a critical moment.
Recent threats to federal funding are challenging the way stations like JPR provide service to small communities in rural parts of the country.
Your one-time or sustaining monthly gift is more important than ever.
Contribute Now