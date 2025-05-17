Photos: Deadly tornadoes hit Kentucky and Missouri

At least 25 people have died due to storms and tornadoes in Kentucky and Missouri overnight. Officials expect the number to rise.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there are over 700 personnel working to restore power in the state. He is asking the public to check on their neighbors after the severe weather. The National Weather Service says the tornado's long path could make damage assessments a multi-day process.



Carolyn Kaster / AP / AP A home is destroyed after a severe storm passed the area in London, Ky., on Saturday.

Derek Parham / WKU / WKU Destruction caused by a tornado in Somerset, Ky., on Saturday.

Timothy D. Easley / AP / AP Volunteers help clear debris from a road following severe storms last night in London, Ky., on Saturday.

Timothy D. Easley / AP / AP A man uses a back hoe to move debris into a pile following severe storms in London, Ky., on Saturday.

Lawrence Bryant / Reuters / Reuters Houses in a neighborhood lie damaged after a tornado struck in St. Louis on

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio / St. Louis Public Radio Debra El (right) rejoices after volunteers are able to get roof lining off of the road in north St. Louis on Saturday.