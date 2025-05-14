Two Spanish-language albums top the Billboard chart for the first time ever

Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS and Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA hold down the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on this week's Billboard 200, making this the first week in history with Spanish-language albums in the chart's top two spots. Over on the Hot 100 singles chart, Kendrick Lamar's "Luther (feat. SZA)" sits at No. 1 for a 12th straight week, while Shaboozey and Teddy Swims either set or extend a pair of all-time records.

TOP ALBUMS

Last week, the Swedish hard-rock band Ghost landed its first-ever No. 1 album, as Skeletá debuted in the top spot. This week, Skeletá drops to No. 58, as it makes way for a new milestone: For the first time in the history of the Billboard 200 — which dates all the way back to 1956 — Spanish-language albums hold the chart's top two spots.

On top is a record that's been there before: Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS zips from No. 7 back to No. 1, thanks to the album's first-ever release on vinyl. The Puerto Rican singer made copies available for nearly $30 a pop exclusively via his webstore and shipped nearly 48,000 records during the chart's eligibility period. That was enough to send DeBÍ TiRAR Más FOToS to No. 1 for a fourth nonconsecutive week.

Though Bad Bunny is no stranger to No. 1, the album at No. 2 now holds the highest chart position in the history of regional Mexican music. Fuerza Regida's 111XPANTIA's debut at No. 2 surpasses the mark set by Peso Pluma's Génesis, which debuted — and peaked — at No. 3 back in 2023. (That album has been on the chart for 98 weeks now, and still sits at No. 89.)

Fuerza Regida has landed on the Billboard 200 many times before: 111XPANTIA is its sixth album to crack the chart, with its predecessor (2023's Pa Las Baby's y Belikeada) reaching No. 14. But this is the first week in its career that the California band has reached the top 10.

Elsewhere on the chart, the usual suspects round out the top five — SZA, Morgan Wallen, Kendrick Lamar — while rapper Key Glock lands his fourth-ever top 10 hit, as Glockaveli enters the Billboard 200 at No. 8.

TOP SONGS

Over on the Hot 100 singles chart, the milestones are all longevity-based. Kendrick Lamar's "Luther (feat. SZA)" holds off Alex Warren's fast-rising "Ordinary" for another week, which makes it 12 consecutive weeks for 2025's biggest song to date. That streak sets a record for [takes deep breath] the longest-ever run at No. 1 by a duet between co-billed solo men and women, breaking its tie with 1997's "I'll Be Missing You," which found The Now-On-Trial Artist Formerly Known As Puff Daddy working alongside Faith Evans, with an added assist from 112.

Okay, when you type it out like that, it doesn't seem like that big a milestone. But on a chart with as little movement as this one, we'll take what we can get. And 12 weeks at No. 1 is a hell of a run, even in the streaming era.

Otherwise, this week's top 10 represents a shuffling of last week's top 10, albeit with a few all-time records worth noting. For one, Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" has just broken the record for most weeks in the top five — 45 weeks! — as it surpasses The Weeknd's 44 weeks in the top five with "Blinding Lights" back in 2020 and 2021. For another, Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" extends its record for the most-ever weeks in the top 10, with 61. It's now been on the Hot 100 for 90 weeks, which places it just a week away from tying the all-time record set by Glass Animals' execrable "Heat Waves" back in 2021 and 2022 (a.k.a. the worst years). Even for those whose relationship with "Lose Control" has gone from indifference to Stockholm Syndrome to resentment and back around to indifference, it's gonna feel good to see "Heat Waves" erased from the record books.

WORTH NOTING

In assembling its weekly charts, Billboard takes many factors into consideration, including sales, streaming, radio airplay and social-media reach via apps such as TikTok. It's a complicated formula.

With all those factors entering into the equation, it's too easy to lose sight of an additional — and downright massive — factor in driving an artist's popularity: touring.

Last year, it was impossible to miss the awesome power of Taylor Swift as a touring juggernaut. Her Eras Tour didn't just gross billions of dollars as she landed most of her albums on the Billboard 200 all year long. She also helped spark massive career growth (and perennial chart placement) for her various opening acts — Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter and Gracie Abrams among them.

In 2025, the importance of touring can be felt in the Billboard 200's top five — where blockbuster tourmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA have taken up residence week in and week out — as well as in the chart's lower reaches, where Beyoncé has been surging in the wake of her Cowboy Carter tour's launch on April 28. In just the last few weeks, the album has risen from No. 193 to No. 64 to No. 54, as fans have attended her shows, posted to social media and otherwise driven renewed interest in the Grammys' reigning album of the year.

Of course, a lack of touring can be similarly consequential. In the run-up to the long-awaited release of Bon Iver's new album SABLE, fABLE, singer Justin Vernon announced that he'd forgo touring in 2025, citing a mix of fatigue and anxiety around live performance. The move was both understandable and admirable: More artists should have the opportunity to protect their mental health in such a manner.

But the loss of touring as a promotional vehicle comes with a cost. Four weeks ago, SABLE, fABLE debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 11. The following week, it plunged to No. 142. Last week, it fell off the chart entirely.



