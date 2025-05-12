Pope Leo XIV asks journalists to use communication as a tool for peace

VATICAN CITY — "The way we communicate is of fundamental importance: We must say 'no' to the war of words and images; we must reject the paradigm of war," Pope Leo XIV said in an address to journalists Monday morning. He implored them to use communication as a tool for peace.

Referencing Pope Francis' message from the World Day of Social Communications in January, Leo said, "Let us disarm communication of all prejudice and resentment, fanaticism and even hatred; let us free it from aggression. We do not need loud, forceful communication, but rather communication that is capable of listening and of gathering the voices of the weak who have no voice."

Leo also reiterated the church's solidarity with imprisoned journalists and called for their release.

"The church recognizes these witnesses — I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives — the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices."

The remarks come just one day after the pope called for a ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine.

Leo also spoke about the challenges the church and the media face in a changing world, including artificial intelligence. He said "responsibility and discernment" are required to ensure that technology can be used for the good of all, and he emphasized the importance of this moment in history.

"We are living in times that are both difficult to navigate and to recount. They present a challenge for all of us, but it is one that we should not run away from. On the contrary, they demand that each one of us, in our different roles and services, never give in to mediocrity."

Just before blessing those gathered at Paul VI Audience Hall and shaking the hands of seasoned Vatican journalists, Leo concluded by saying, "I ask you to choose consciously and courageously the path of communication in favor of peace."

