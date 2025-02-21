'See you in court': Trump and Maine's governor spar over trans athlete order

President Trump sparred with the Democratic governor of Maine at a White House event Friday over the state's opposition to an executive order that would bar transgender student athletes from playing on girls' sports teams.

The order, which Trump signed earlier this month, calls for the federal government "to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities." After the order was issued, the NCAA changed its policy on transgender athletes, limiting participation in women's sports to those assigned female at birth.

But the Maine Principals' Association, which governs school sports in the state, said it would continue to allow trans girls to compete because the federal action conflicts with state law.

During remarks at a governors' event Friday, Trump asked Maine Gov. Janet Mills if the state was going to comply with the order. Mills replied that she would comply with "state and federal law."

"Well, we are the federal law," Trump said. "You better do it, because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't."

Mills then replied, "See you in court."

"Good, I'll see you in court," Trump said. "I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor, because I don't think you'll be in elected politics."

After the exchange, Mills released a statement saying, "If the President attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of Federal funding, my Administration and the Attorney General will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides. The State of Maine will not be intimidated by the President's threats."

The Trump administration argues that Title IX, the statute that prevents sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal funding, requires the government to "take all appropriate action to affirmatively protect all-female athletic opportunities and all-female locker rooms."

In 2024, then-President Joe Biden's administration issued rules interpreting Title IX as including protection from discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. A federal judge struck down those rules in January, and Trump on his first day in office issued an executive order stating that the U.S. would only recognize biological sex.

Students in New Hampshire are now challenging Trump's order.

