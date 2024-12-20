© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Great global photos from 2024: These images delighted us, touched us, dazzled us

By Marc Silver,
Ben de la Cruz
Published December 20, 2024 at 9:01 AM PST
The skateboarders of Bolivia's Imilla Skate do their heel flips and backslides in polleras — colorful, layered skirts worn by the country's Indigenous Aymara and Quechua population. "By skating in polleras, we want to show that girls and women can do anything, no matter how you look or how people see you," says Daniela Santiváñez, who founded the group with two friends in 2019.
Ben de la Cruz/NPR
The skateboarders of Bolivia's Imilla Skate do their heel flips and backslides in polleras — colorful, layered skirts worn by the country's Indigenous Aymara and Quechua population. "By skating in polleras, we want to show that girls and women can do anything, no matter how you look or how people see you," says Daniela Santiváñez, who founded the group with two friends in 2019.

A picture, they say, is worth 1,000 words. So we will try to use as few words as possible in this introduction to a sampling of our favorite photo posts of 2024.

This year's round up includes dramatic drone images of the world's "foodscapes," an intimate look at families striving to provide healthy meals for their kids and exuberant Bolivian women skateboarding in their traditional bowler hats.

Toyin Salami of Lagos, Nigeria, with her 4-year-old daughter, Kudirat. Her husband, Saheed, tends to two of their other children. "It's hard to get food, let alone nutritious food," she says.
Sope Adelaja for NPR /
Toyin feeds her 3-year-old daughter, Kudirat, while her husband, Saheed, tends to their other two children.

How 9 families cope when they can't afford 3 healthy meals a day for the kids

At a one-day workshop run by the Care School for Men in Bogotá, Colombia, male medical students at Sanitas University learn how to cradle a baby. This class of participants consists of medical students, but the usual enrollees are dads of all types.
Ben de la Cruz/NPR /
At a one-day workshop run by the Care School for Men in Bogotá, Colombia, male medical students at Sanitas University learn how to cradle a baby. This class of participants consists of medical students, but the usual enrollees are dads of all types.

Hey, guys, wanna know how to diaper a baby or make a ponytail? Try the School for Men

Bolivian skateboarders at the 2024 Smithsonian Folklife Festival.
Ben de la Cruz/NPR /
Bolivian skateboarders at the 2024 Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Indigenous pride. Bowler hats. Meet an all-female Bolivian skateboarding crew

Paramedic Papinki Lebelo waits for a police escort before responding to an emergency call-out a Cape Town neighborhood. Due to a rise in attacks on paramedics, ambulance crews in large parts of the city will only go out when they have a police escort.
/ Tommy Trenchard for NPR
/
Tommy Trenchard for NPR
Paramedic Papinki Lebelo waits for a police escort before responding to an emergency call-out a Cape Town neighborhood. Due to a rise in attacks on paramedics, ambulance crews in large parts of the city will only go out when they have a police escort.

'There is no respect anymore' as ambulances come under attack in South Africa

The African nation of Mauritania was a land of pastoral nomads when it gained independence from France in 1960, but it has since become a nation of fishermen as well, with hundreds of pirogues lining the beach of the capital of Nouakchott.
George Steinmetz /
The African nation of Mauritania was a land of pastoral nomads when it gained independence from France in 1960, but it has since become a nation of fishermen as well, with hundreds of pirogues lining the beach of the capital of Nouakchott.

A drone's eye view of 'foodscapes,' from cattle to soybeans to shrimp

The now-demolished Agbogbloshie Scrapyard in Accra, Ghana, once received 250,000 tons of electronic waste each year, making it the world’s largest electronic waste dump.
Muntaka Chasant /
An aerial photo shows horses foraging on a section of the now-demolished Agbogbloshie Scrapyard site in Accra, Ghana.

Stunning photos of a vast e-waste dumping ground — and those who make a living off it

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Marc Silver
Ben de la Cruz
Ben de la Cruz is an award-winning documentary video producer and multimedia journalist. He is currently a senior visuals editor. In addition to overseeing the multimedia coverage of NPR's global health and development, his responsibilities include working on news products for emerging platforms including Amazon's and Google's smart screens. He is also part of a team developing a new way of thinking about how NPR can collaborate and engage with our audience as well as photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers to build new visual storytelling avenues on NPR's website, social media platforms, and through live events.
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now