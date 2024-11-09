Slower winds aid firefighters battling destructive blaze in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Southern California firefighters gained ground Saturday on a wildfire that has ravaged more than 100 structures as gusty winds subsided with favorable weather conditions expected through the weekend.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for residents in several areas of Ventura County, where the Mountain Fire held at around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers) and was 21% contained, authorities said.

Firefighters were aided by lighter winds, mild temperatures and low humidity, which let fuels dry out and burn off quickly, according to meteorologists from the National Weather Service.

“We had a very successful day with the favorable weather,” Ventura County Fire Battalion Chief Nick Cleary told reporters.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning and exploded in size amid the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

More 100 structures were destroyed and another 25 damaged, fire officials said Saturday after inspection teams fanned out to evaluate the impact. Agriculture officials assessing the toll on farmland sown with avocado, citrus and berries estimated the damage at $2.4 million, the Ventura County Star reported.

Smoky air hung over the area and was expected to linger for several days. Forecasters said weather conditions would remain favorable Sunday and Monday with low temperatures and an onshore breeze.

Another round of northeast winds was expected Tuesday, but humidity was expected to rise and gusts were not expected to surge as high as those that fanned the fire, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

Copyright 2024 NPR