Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the poem she's kept in every one of her offices

In every office she's ever had, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has kept a copy of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's poem, "The Ladder of Saint Augustine." There's one stanza in particular that she likes:

"I love the idea that in order to be successful, it takes hard work," Jackson says. "You can't always control whether you're the smartest person in the room, for example, but you [can] commit to being the hardest worker."

Jackson traces her interest in studying law back to her childhood. When she was 4, her father enrolled in law school at the University of Miami. She remembers sitting at the kitchen table with her coloring books, across from her father and his stack of law journals.

"We would work together and he'd ask me questions," she says. "It was really a bonding moment for me."

Jackson went on to attend Harvard for both undergrad and law school. As a young lawyer, she says, she was often at the office before anyone else — and then she'd stay until everyone else had gone home. Working as a public defender helped shape the type of judge she would become.

"One of the things I discovered very early on was how few of my clients really understood what had happened to them in the trial process," Jackson says. "And so when I became a judge, I really focused on being clear."

In 2022, Jackson became the first Black woman appointed to the United States Supreme Court. During her first year on the bench, she spoke more than any other justice in that same term — a marked departure from past justices who sometimes take years before becoming vocal. Now Jackson is sharing her story in a new memoir, Lovely One. (The title of the book derives from a translation of Jackson's West African name, “Ketanji Onyika.")

Interview highlights

On learning about Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to argue a case before the Supreme Court

Judge Motley was appointed to the court in the ‘60s, I believe. And this is the court in the Southern District of New York. And I was born in 1970. And when I was in late elementary school, early middle school, I came across an article about her in Essence or Ebony, one of the Black magazines that my parents subscribed to. And, gosh, I mean, it was such an eye opener for me, in part because I learned that we share a birthday, September 14th. We were born on exactly the same day, 49 years apart. ...

And so here we had this woman who was a lawyer and who had gone on to be a judge, and the thought of being a judge just kind of planted in my mind. And it was something I guess I'd always wanted to do. And this was also around the time when Justice O'Connor had been appointed to the Supreme Court. So now we had a woman judge on the Supreme Court. I just remember those things being very motivational for me, early on.

On growing up in D.C. with parents from the South, who wanted her to be proud of being Black

I was born at this very, very pivotal time in American history. I was a first inheritor of Dr. Martin Luther King's dream ... if Dr. Martin Luther King presented America with a metaphorical check come due, my generation reaped the first installment. So what it meant for my parents, who were now young people with a baby coming of age in this really, sort of time of opportunity after being so limited in their upbringing, they wanted me to do all of the activities that they had been restricted in doing. But they also felt pretty strongly that it was important to shore up my own self-esteem. Having grown up in a society in which there was so much negative imagery and messaging about African Americans, they were worried that that would undermine my ability to perform in white spaces. And so they carefully monitored what I watched and worked on the inputs.

On what she was like in high school

It was a predominantly white school. ... I was popular. I was the student body president three years in a row. So I had a lot of friends and people who liked me, but no dates, which got to be a little bit of an issue my senior year because the student body president, one of the things you're responsible for is planning the prom. And I wasn't going to go until a friend of mine who was a junior said, "Who are you going to go to prom with?" And I was like, "No one." And he was like, "Well, why don't I take you? Why don't we go together?" So I went with him, just so I could go and not be totally left out of an activity that I was planning. But it was not easy to be a high school student and feeling like everybody else is dating and people have crushes, and not being a part of the culture was a little challenging.

On how she met her husband at Harvard

So I am in this class, and he's cute. He's sitting behind me. He's chatting with me and tapping on my shoulder and doing silly things. And afterwards we start to develop a friendship, talking about the material. And he would walk me to my next class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and then on Tuesday and Thursday, I thought I saw him in our government class, and I would lean down the row and wave and he would, like, roll his eyes like, "Who is this lady?" And I thought, this is kind of weird. Like, why would this guy be so nice to be on some days and not on the others? And I told my roommates about it and they were like, "Leave him alone. He's crazy. You don't want to be with a crazy person!" One of the nice days … I went up to him and I said, "Why don't you speak to me in our government class?" And he said, "I'm not taking a government class." And I said, "Yes, you are." And then it dawned on him that I must be talking about his twin brother.

On how she had her husband have both balanced career and family

I think very early on we kind of decided to take turns. We could see how there would be different points in each of our careers where the other person's professional needs would have to take precedence. It's like we could have it all, but not at the same time. And so there were periods when he was in his surgical residency, for example, he couldn't do anything more than the 20 hours of service that they required in the hospital, sleeping overnight, doing [it] all. And so then I took a lot of the home responsibilities. And when I was clerking for the Supreme Court, it was flipped. He took time out of his residency to do research in Washington, came down and supported me. He brought me dinner at the Court.

