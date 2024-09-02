© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The U.S. has seized Venezuelan President Maduro's plane

By Jackie Northam,
Alex Leff
Published September 2, 2024 at 11:09 AM PDT
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro brandishes a sword as his new Cabinet takes the oath of office, at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 28.
Ariana Cubillos
/
AP
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro brandishes a sword as his new Cabinet takes the oath of office, at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 28.

The United States has seized an airplane belonging to Venezuela's hard-line president, Nicolás Maduro, in the Dominican Republic and taken it to Florida, the Justice Department said Monday.

The Justice Department alleges that the Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft was purchased from a company in Florida for about $13 million by people affiliated with Maduro, through a Caribbean-based shell company, and smuggled out of the U.S.

"Since May 2023, the Dassault Falcon, bearing tail number T7-ESPRT, has flown almost exclusively to and from a military base in Venezuela and has been used for the benefit of Maduro and his representatives, including to transport Maduro on visits to other countries," the department said in a statement.

The department said it worked with authorities in the Dominican Republic to seize the plane for violating U.S. sanctions and export controls.

The U.S. has placed numerous sanctions on Venezuelan companies and individuals, including Maduro, for alleged corruption and human rights abuses among other things.

The plane confiscation came a little over a month after Venezuela's contentious presidential election, in which both Maduro and the main opposition declared victory.

Speaking Aug. 1, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was "overwhelming evidence" that opposition candidate "Edmundo González Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election."

Maduro has accused the U.S. of meddling in Venezuela's internal affairs and said his country's election council declared him the election winner. Maduro's critics point out the election council is loyal to Maduro and has not released total vote tallies.

Last week, the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said Maduro will remain the South American country's de facto president but that the EU rejects the legitimacy of his reelection claim.

Copyright 2024 NPR

NPR News
Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Alex Leff
Alex Leff is a digital editor on NPR's International Desk, helping oversee coverage from journalists around the world for its growing Internet audience. He was previously a senior editor at GlobalPost and PRI, where he wrote stories and edited the work of international correspondents.
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now